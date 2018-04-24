Billy Gillispie receives kidney transplant. 'Keep the prayers coming,' donor says

The woman who volunteered to donate a kidney to help save the life of former Kentucky coach Billy Gillispie announced on Twitter on Tuesday that she had made it out of the procedure.
"Out of surgery. Everything went great," Ericka Downey posted at 3:39 p.m. Tuesday on Twitter with a photo of herself giving a thumbs up.
"Coach is still in surgery," Downey posted about an hour later. "Keep the prayers coming. But the kidney is working. Should be out within the hour."
Gillispie didn't meet his donation match until the Final Four on March 31. Downey had seen his health issues on television and felt moved to find out if she was a match. She was.
Gillispie, a former head coach at Kentucky, Texas A&M and Texas Tech, is athletics director at Ranger College in Ranger, Texas. He had to give up head coaching duties there when he was diagnosed with kidney failure believed caused by years of high-blood pressure.
There's been no reported update of Gillispie's condition other than Downey's tweet.
