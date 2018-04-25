Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice spoke during a news conference at the NCAA headquarters, Wednesday in Indianapolis. The Commission on College Basketball led by Rice, released a detailed 60-page report, seven months after the NCAA formed the group to respond to a federal corruption investigation that rocked college basketball.
Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice spoke during a news conference at the NCAA headquarters, Wednesday in Indianapolis. The Commission on College Basketball led by Rice, released a detailed 60-page report, seven months after the NCAA formed the group to respond to a federal corruption investigation that rocked college basketball. Darron Cummings AP Photo
Men's Basketball

Media underwhelmed by college basketball commission report

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

April 25, 2018 10:28 AM

The Commission on College Basketball lead by former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice issued its long-awaited report Wednesday morning to a critical audience.

Many observers stated the plan did not go far enough to address the problems facing the sport. The NCAA has pledged to heed the recommendations, but with other entities involved, including the NBA, the NBA Players Association, the AAU and the millions from shoe companies, it remains to be seen how any recommendations could be put into effect.

Here's a sampling of reactions on Twitter from college basketball's media observers:

