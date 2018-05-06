Kentucky All-Star Mason Faulkner, right, shot a three-pointer against Indiana in the second half. Faulkner scored a team-high 21 points, including 15 in the second half.
Men's Basketball

Western Carolina lands former Kentucky basketball scoring leader

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

May 06, 2018 03:48 PM

Mason Faulkner, who last month announced his transfer from Northern Kentucky University, committed to Western Carolina University on Sunday.

Faulkner, a former Mr. Basketball finalist out of Caverna who led the state in scoring at 35 points per game in the 2015-16 season, played in all 32 of NKU's games as a sophomore, averaging 5.6 points and shooting 36 percent from three-point range. He'll have two years of eligibility for the Catamounts, a Division I program that plays in the Southern Conference, after sitting out the 2018-19 season due to NCAA transfer rules.

Faulkner was part of the first NKU men's basketball team to qualify for the NCAA Division I tournament. He was fifth on the team in scoring (7.4 points) that season, which ended with a 79-70 loss to the University of Kentucky in the first round.

