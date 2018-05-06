Western Carolina lands former Kentucky basketball scoring leader

Mason Faulkner, who last month announced his transfer from Northern Kentucky University, committed to Western Carolina University on Sunday.
Faulkner, a former Mr. Basketball finalist out of Caverna who led the state in scoring at 35 points per game in the 2015-16 season, played in all 32 of NKU's games as a sophomore, averaging 5.6 points and shooting 36 percent from three-point range. He'll have two years of eligibility for the Catamounts, a Division I program that plays in the Southern Conference, after sitting out the 2018-19 season due to NCAA transfer rules.
Faulkner was part of the first NKU men's basketball team to qualify for the NCAA Division I tournament. He was fifth on the team in scoring (7.4 points) that season, which ended with a 79-70 loss to the University of Kentucky in the first round.
Comments