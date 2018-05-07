EKU makes Adidas its apparel supplier for all sports

Eastern Kentucky University athletics and Adidas announced a multi-year partnership Monday in which the Portland, Ore., based company will be the official athletic footwear, apparel and accessory brand of the Colonels.
“This is the first-ever, complete, department-wide apparel partnership for Eastern Kentucky University athletics,” Athletics Director Stephen Lochmueller said.
With the new 10-year deal, Adidas will supply Eastern Kentucky’s 16 varsity athletic teams with footwear, apparel, and accessories, and will be the official equipment provider for the EKU baseball team through the 2027-28 academic year. Other terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Adidas is the official uniform, footwear and apparel provider for more than 100 collegiate programs, including Louisville, Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kansas, Miami, Mississippi State, Nebraska, North Carolina State, Rutgers and Texas A&M.
Last year, Adidas, was the apparel supplier for EKU football and softball while Asics was the brand for cross country and track and field. Other sports, including men's and women's basketball, soccer, tennis and golf were outfitted with Under Armour apparel.
