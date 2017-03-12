No. 15 seed Northern Kentucky to play Kentucky in NCAA opener

1:35 Coach Joey Thacker on Franklin County's win over Holmes in state semifinals Pause

2:07 11th Region MVP Rebecca Cook on Franklin County heading to the Sweet 16

1:15 Mercer County Coach Chris Souder discusses the Titans' push for a state title

1:04 Scott County boys going back to Rupp Arena

1:44 Malik Monk says morning shootaround woke him up

1:31 Kentucky celebrates title and all-tournament honors

0:29 Malik Monk on alleged gestures

1:36 Comic Con - Meet Scott's R2D2

1:35 Derek Willis: We're dogs and we fight through it