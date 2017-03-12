No. 15 seed Northern Kentucky to play Kentucky in NCAA opener

The Northern Kentucky University men’s basketball team will open play in the 2017 NCAA Tournament on Friday.
The Norse, performing in the South Regional, will take on Kentucky at Indianapolis.
Tip-off time for Friday’s game was to be announced later Sunday evening.
Northern Kentucky was made the No. 15 seed in the South Regional. If the Norse win their opening matchup with Kentucky, the winner of a game between No. 7 seed Dayton and No. 10 seed Wichita State awaits on Sunday in Indianapolis.
Northern Kentucky (24-10) finished fourth in the Horizon League during the regular season but claimed the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament by winning the postseason tournament.
Northern Kentucky earned a berth in the NCAA field in its first season eligible to do so after completing its transition from NCAA Division II.
Other teams in Northern Kentucky’s regional include No. 1 seed North Carolina, No. 3 UCLA, No. 4 Butler, No. 5 Minnesota, No. 6 Cincinnati, No. 8 Arkansas, No. 9 Seton Hall, No. 11 seeds Kansas State and Wake Forest, No. 12 Middle Tennessee State, No. 13 Winthrop, No. 14 Kent State and No. 16 Texas Southern.
The NCAA Final Four this year is scheduled for April 1 and 3 in Phoenix, Ariz.
