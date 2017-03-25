Calipari credits players for work that "doesn’t show up in stats" in UCLA win

Kentucky head coach John Calipari gave an opening statement in Saturday’s press conference that acknowledged the hustle of Edrice Adebayo, nicknamed Bam, and Isaiah Briscoe who only scored two and five points, respectively, in Kentucky's 86-75 win over UCLA. Combined the two players contributed nine assists and made plays that Calipari noticed. “That stuff doesn’t show up in stats, but when you’re coaching you understand the importance of it,” Calipari said.
Sharing the work and sharing the food

Volunteers planted 80 trees at Castlewood Park on Saturday. The project was spearheaded by the North Limestone Community Development Corp., using a Stormwater Quality Projects Incentive Grant from the urban county government. Trees were planted in an orchard that will produce fruit for the neighborhood, a rain garden to help alleviate flooding and a savannah area featuring native Kentucky species.

