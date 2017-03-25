Calipari credits players for work that "doesn’t show up in stats" in UCLA win

Kentucky head coach John Calipari gave an opening statement in Saturday’s press conference that acknowledged the hustle of Edrice Adebayo, nicknamed Bam, and Isaiah Briscoe who only scored two and five points, respectively, in Kentucky's 86-75 win over UCLA. Combined the two players contributed nine assists and made plays that Calipari noticed. “That stuff doesn’t show up in stats, but when you’re coaching you understand the importance of it,” Calipari said.