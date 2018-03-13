Louisville players and coaches raise the trophy after their win over Notre Dame in an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the women's Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, March 4, 2018.
NCAA Tournament

View the NCAA Women’s Tournament bracket and download a copy to print

Herald-Leader Staff Report

March 13, 2018 07:34 AM

The 2018 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament bracket was revealed Monday night.

Scroll down below to view the field, or click here to download a printable version of the bracket.

The tournament begins Friday with first round play.

No. 1 seed Louisville plays it’s first game on Friday against Boise State in Louisville. Western Kentucky plays Oregon State on Friday in Knoxville.

For the first time in 14 years, Kentucky ended its season with a losing record and will not play in any postseason tournament.

But, Kentucky will still be the host school for the NCAA Tournament Lexington Regional in Rupp Arena on March 23 and March 25. Louisville is the No. 1 seed in that region.

The 2018 NCAA Women’s Final Four is scheduled for March 30 and April 1 in Columbus, Ohio.

Analyzing the economic impact of the NCAA Tournament 112

Analyzing the economic impact of the NCAA Tournament

Previewing the Final Four teams of the NCAA Tournament 73

Previewing the Final Four teams of the NCAA Tournament

What Calipari and the Cats said of game against UNC 542

What Calipari and the Cats said of game against UNC

Calipari credits Bam, Briscoe for work that doesn’t show up in stats 91

Calipari credits Bam, Briscoe for work that doesn’t show up in stats

Coach Calipari takes questions on returning to Memphis for UCLA tip-off 444

Coach Calipari takes questions on returning to Memphis for UCLA tip-off

Coach Calipari previews UCLA 473

Coach Calipari previews UCLA

Kentucky players preview Sweet 16 game against UCLA 192

Kentucky players preview Sweet 16 game against UCLA

What Kentucky said in the post-game press conference 445

What Kentucky said in the post-game press conference

Calipari: We'll have to play better than yesterday to beat Wichita State 872

Calipari: We'll have to play better than yesterday to beat Wichita State

Kentucky talks strategy before game day 291

Kentucky talks strategy before game day

Kentucky women’s basketball coach Matthew Mitchell talks about the play of junior guard Maci Morris. John Clayjclay@herald-leader.com

Analyzing the economic impact of the NCAA Tournament

View More Video