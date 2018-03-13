View the NCAA Women’s Tournament bracket and download a copy to print

The 2018 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament bracket was revealed Monday night.
Scroll down below to view the field, or click here to download a printable version of the bracket.
The tournament begins Friday with first round play.
No. 1 seed Louisville plays it’s first game on Friday against Boise State in Louisville. Western Kentucky plays Oregon State on Friday in Knoxville.
Never miss a local story.
For the first time in 14 years, Kentucky ended its season with a losing record and will not play in any postseason tournament.
But, Kentucky will still be the host school for the NCAA Tournament Lexington Regional in Rupp Arena on March 23 and March 25. Louisville is the No. 1 seed in that region.
The 2018 NCAA Women’s Final Four is scheduled for March 30 and April 1 in Columbus, Ohio.
Comments