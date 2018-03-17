UMBC players and team officials celebrated their upset of Virginia on Friday night. It was the first time a No. 1 seed has been defeated by a No. 16 seed in tournament history.
NCAA Tournament

This weekend’s NCAA Tournament TV schedule

Herald-Leader Staff Report

March 17, 2018 09:27 AM

This weekend’s NCAA Tournament games on TV:

All times p.m. and Eastern.

Saturday, March 17, 2018

1210: Alabama vs. Villanova (CBS)

About 2:40: Rhode Island vs. Duke (CBS)

5:15: Kentucky vs. Buffalo (CBS)

6:10: Loyola Chicago vs. Tennessee (TNT)

7:10: Seton Hall vs. Kansas (TBS)

About 7:45: Ohio State vs. Gonzaga (CBS)

About 8:40: Florida vs. Texas Tech (TNT)

About 9:40: Houston vs. Michigan (TBS)

Sunday, March 18, 2018

12:10: Butler vs. Purdue (CBS)

About 2:40: Syracuse vs. Michigan State (CBS)

5:15: Texas A&M vs. North Carolina (CBS)

6:10: Nevada vs. Cincinnati (TNT)

7:10: Clemson vs. Auburn (TBS)

About 7:45: UMBC vs. Kansas State (TruTV)

About 8:40: Florida State vs. Xavier (TNT)

About 9:40: Marshall vs. West Virginia (TBS)

