This weekend’s NCAA Tournament TV schedule

This weekend’s NCAA Tournament games on TV:
All times p.m. and Eastern.
Saturday, March 17, 2018
1210: Alabama vs. Villanova (CBS)
Never miss a local story.
About 2:40: Rhode Island vs. Duke (CBS)
5:15: Kentucky vs. Buffalo (CBS)
6:10: Loyola Chicago vs. Tennessee (TNT)
7:10: Seton Hall vs. Kansas (TBS)
About 7:45: Ohio State vs. Gonzaga (CBS)
About 8:40: Florida vs. Texas Tech (TNT)
About 9:40: Houston vs. Michigan (TBS)
Sunday, March 18, 2018
12:10: Butler vs. Purdue (CBS)
About 2:40: Syracuse vs. Michigan State (CBS)
5:15: Texas A&M vs. North Carolina (CBS)
6:10: Nevada vs. Cincinnati (TNT)
7:10: Clemson vs. Auburn (TBS)
About 7:45: UMBC vs. Kansas State (TruTV)
About 8:40: Florida State vs. Xavier (TNT)
About 9:40: Marshall vs. West Virginia (TBS)
Comments