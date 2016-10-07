Country music’s Montgomery brothers hosting charity golf event in Danville this weekend

Country music stars John Michael and Eddie Montgomery will host the fourth annual Montgomery Brothers Charity Golf Event at Old Bridge Golf Club in Danville on Sunday and Monday.
The event benefits St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which is recognized for its science, research and treatment of pediatric cancer and other life-threatening childhood diseases.
The practice round starts Sunday at 5 p.m., and the tournament tees off Monday at 11 a.m.
After the tournament, participants and guests will be treated to live country music from John Michael Montgomery and Montgomery Gentry, as Troy Gentry will join the brothers for performances on Monday evening. A live and silent auction will be held to further benefit the charity.
“We are excited for another year of our charity golf event and to donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. It’s going to be a great day where we hit the links to support an even greater cause,” John Michael Montgomery in a news release.
To register a team, players should call Susie Meridia at 859-338-7102, then pay their registration fee or make donations online at http://bit.ly/2dSqeFq.
