Watch live at 4 p.m.: Pro golf coming to Central Kentucky

Herald-Leader Staff Report

October 18, 2017 3:32 PM

A major announcement concerning professional golf coming to Central Kentucky was scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville.

Scroll down below to watch a live feed of the news conference — courtesy of the Bluegrass Sports Commission and bd Global — which was scheduled to include Gov. Matt Bevin, Lexington Mayor Jim Gray and Nicholasville Mayor Pete Sutherland among other dignitaries and professional golfers.

Keene Trace features two 18-hole golf courses. It has hosted the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship, the USGA Senior Amateur Championship, and the men’s and women’s SEC Championships among several other tournaments.

