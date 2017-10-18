Regular PGA Tour event coming to Central Kentucky

The PGA Tour, professional golf’s top series, will be making a regular stop in Central Kentucky when the Barbasol Championship begins play next year at Keene Trace Golf Club’s Champions Trace course in Nicholasville.
Gov. Matt Bevin joined a host of current and former golf professionals from the commonwealth and local officials in announcing the event Wednesday at the club.
The first Barbasol Championship in Kentucky will take place July 16-22, 2018. The tournament, one of 49 PGA Tour events next year, will be televised on The Golf Channel.
Tournament officials estimate an economic impact to the area of 20-25 million dollars.
Coming into its fourth year, the Barbasol’s purse has been one of the smallest on tour ($3.5 million). And its placement on the calendar opposite the Open Championship in Great Britain means some of golf’s top stars will be across the ocean.
But the event will offer a chance for other big names to obtain valuable valuable FedEx Cup points that can help qualify them for the tour’s playoffs. This past year’s event featured major tournament winners Jim Furyk and Davis Love III.
Keene Trace features two 18-hole golf courses and the Barbasol will be played on its Champions Trace course designed by golf architect Arthur Hill and built in 1987 by former club president and member Tom Heilbron. It has hosted the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship, the USGA Senior Amateur Championship, and the men’s and women’s SEC Championships among several other tournaments.
Since 2015, the Barbasol Championship has been played at the Robert Trent Jones Trail Grand National Course in Opelika, Ala. As recently as July, RTJ’s management company expressed confidence the event would return for the final year of its contract in 2018 and would soon be renewed for several years beyond.
Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville has long been the site of men’s golf’s biggest events, including the Ryder Cup and three PGA Championships, one of the four “major” tournaments, but Kentucky has not hosted a regular PGA Tour event in recent memory.
From 1983 to 1997, Lexington was home to a Senior PGA Tour tournament held at Griffin Gate Golf Club and then Kearney Hill Golf Links. Gary Player, one of golf’s legendary players, won the event twice. The Bank One Classic was replaced on the Senior schedule by a tournament in the larger Baltimore market after Lexington backers could not get the event’s purse up to $1 million.
Preceding Wednesday’s announcement, three pro golfers from Kentucky, including four-time PGA Tour winner Steve Flesch, played a nine-hole skins game for a $10,000 purse. The game also included Josh Teater, a Henry Clay and Morehead State grad who is currently on the Web.com Tour, and Hunter Stewart, a Keene Trace member who spent last season on the PGA MacKenzie Tour in Canada.
