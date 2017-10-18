Q&A: The PGA Tour Barbasol Championship comes to Kentucky

The PGA Tour announced Tuesday it will be bringing the Barbosal Championship to the Champions Trace course at Keene Trace Golf Club beginning next year. Here’s a look what the event is and what it might mean for Central Kentucky.

What is the Barbasol Championship?

It is a PGA Tour event with a purse of $3.5 million and a chance to earn 300 FedEx Cup points that can help earn pro players a spot in the Tour’s playoffs at the end of the year. Winners also get a two-year Tour card, meaning they can play in any Tour event without having to qualify.

When will it be held?

The event will be held July 18-22, the same weekend as one of golf’s four “major” championships, The Open, in Great Britain.

What level of pros will be there?

While some of golf’s biggest stars will be at the more prestigious event, last year’s Barbasol Championship attracted a full field, including seven major title holders such as Jim Furyk, Angel Cabrera and Davis Love III.

Won’t the Barbasol Championship be overshadowed by The Open?

To some extent, yes. But, The Open, being held at least five hours earlier in Europe, combined with the Barbasol, will make for a golf marathon for superfans.

When will tickets go on sale and how do you get them?

Grounds passes for the four-day event are $80 and on sale now at Barbasolchampionshipky.com/. Other packages will be available in November, according to the site. Children under 16 are free with an adult pass, but that excludes hospitality areas.

Where is the Champions Course at Keene Trace Golf Club?

The course is about 10 miles south of downtown Lexington off Harrodsburg Road at 20 Avenue of Champions, Nicholasville, Ky. 40356

Is there plenty of parking?

Not on site. The event will use Keeneland as its parking area with a shuttle service to and from.

Will it be on TV?

It will be on Golf Channel.

Will Kentucky golfers play in the tournament?

A number of Kentucky golfers can be expected to play. Since Steve Flesch, Josh Teater and Hunter Stewart were invited to Tuesday’s announcement, it is reasonable to expect they would be invited next year. Other Kentucky golfers, such as FedEx Cup champion Justin Thomas and J.B. Holmes, would likely play in The Open that weekend.

Why was the tournament moved out of Alabama?

PGA officials would not say specifically, but the fact that Lexington offers a larger and largely untapped market likely played a major factor. The event was near the end of its contracted run at the Robert Trent Jones Trail Grand National course in the Auburn-Opelika area.

Will this be a big deal for the entire state?

Yes. Organizers estimate a $20-25 million impact for Central Kentucky from this event, which includes not only the tournament itself, but events including a pro-am and other festivities throughout the week. Charitable activities tied to the event will benefit the Kentucky Children’s Hospital. Statewide, only two singular events would rank higher in potential attendance, the Kentucky Derby and the NASCAR Monster Energy Series event at Kentucky Speedway.