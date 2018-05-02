Champion golfer Justin Thomas, a Kentucky native, assists in marriage proposal on a course

A fan found the perfect venue to pop the question thanks to help from PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas, a Kentucky native.

During his practice round of the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, N.C., on Wednesday, Thomas exchanged some pleasantries with a fan in the crowd, Sean Powell, and his girlfriend, Andrea Cota.

But Thomas and Powell clearly had something brewing. As he was leaving, Thomas pulled out a glove, which he gave to Powell, and a golf ball, which he gave to Cota.

The golf ball had the words "Will you?" written on it, and as she read the message, her boyfriend dropped down to one knee for his proposal.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

After an emotional, "Yes!" from Cota, Thomas joined the newly engaged couple for a group hug and pictures.

The glove Thomas gave to Powell was signed and read "Congrats! All the best."

Read More undefined

Thomas also made sure to send a request in to help get the couple tickets to the weekend's event.

The winner of the 2017 Herald-Leader Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year award, Thomas will compete for a victory at the Wells Fargo Championship after winning the PGA Championship at the same site last year.

With a little help from @JustinThomas34, Andrea said yes to Sean Powell’s proposal today @WellsFargoGolf. #pgatour pic.twitter.com/APKBR4bwfB — PGA TOUR Media (@PGATOURmedia) May 2, 2018