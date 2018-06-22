UK golfer forces playoff with 40-foot putt, then wins Kentucky State Amateur

For the second straight year the most prestigious amateur golf tournament in the state of Kentucky was won by a Wildcat.
University of Kentucky senior-to-be Fadhli Soetarso fired his third straight round of 71 on Thursday to win the 104th Kentucky Amateur Championship in dramatic fashion at Hunting Creek Country Club in Prospect.
Trailing UK teammate Matt Liston by two strokes heading into the final round Soetarso made a steady climb up the leaderboard, making just one bogey on the day as many players in contention for the lead faded on the back nine.
Soetarso sank a pair of incredible putts to put himself in position to take the title. His 50-foot birdie putt on on the par-4, No. 13 hole gave him a share of the lead. On No. 18, he trailed former Transylvania golfer and current Guilford College head coach Justin Tereshko by one stroke. Soetarso drained a 40-foot putt to force a playoff, then made par to win on the first playoff hole.
Soetarso was determined to give himself a chance on No. 18.
"I was out of position off the tee, I knew where I stood and I knew I needed to make par," he told the Kentucky Golf Association. "My wedge shot came up a couple of yards short of where I wanted to land it. I had one putt and I knew what I had to do and I couldn't leave it short. I just gave it my best and let God do the rest."
Several of Soetarso's UK teammates finished high on the leaderboard. Fred Allen Meyer finished third at 2-under par while Liston finished eighth at 1-over par. Evan Cox tied for 11th at 4 over. Zach Norris tied for 31st at 10 over.
Last year's champion, Chip McDaniel, didn't compete in this year's tournament. McDaniel, who just finished his senior season at UK, is scheduled to play in next month's PGA Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville.
