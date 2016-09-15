Thursday’s Kentucky high school sports results

Follow along throughout the high school fall sports season as the Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com provide scores, stats and highlights from events around Central Kentucky and the rest of the state.
Here are some useful links to our Kentucky.com scoreboards. (Scroll to the bottom of this page for links to additional media around Kentucky that cover high school athletics):
Here are additional high school results and statistics from Thursday night:
Boys’ soccer
Lexington Christian 2, Madison Southern 0
Goals—LCA: Scott (2)
Goalkeepers—LCA: Graybeal; MS: Hattfield
Records—Lexington Christian 4-4-1, Madison Southern 1-7
Paul Dunbar 2, South Oldham 1
North Oldham 3, Henry Clay 0
Atherton 2, Iroquois 2
Bardstown 4, Central Hardin 2
Bath Co. 2, Cenrral Hardin 2
Boyle Co. 4, Franklin Co. 2
Calvary Christian 0, Grant Co. 0
Danville 3, Western Hills 2
Manual 1, St. Xavier 0
East Carter 6, Greenup Co. 1
Eastern 2, Collins 1
Fern Creek 0, Moore 0
Fleming Co. 1, Mason Co. 1
Clark Co. 1, Paris 0
Henderson Co. 10, Christian Co. 0
Holmes 1, Conner 0
Hopkins Co. Central 4, Todd Co. Central 2
John Hardin 11, Fort Knox 1
Male 3, Brown 0
Marion Co. 5, Lincoln Co. 2
Menifee Co. 4, Jackson City 3
Mercer Co. 11, East Jessamine 1
Muhlenberg Co. 3, Fort Campbell 1
Ohio Co. 4, University Heights 2
Oneida Baptist 3, North Laurel 1
Pendleton Co. 2, Rowan Co. 1
Ryle 1, Cooper 0
South Laurel 8, Knox Central 1
Spencer Co. 0, Bullitt East 0
Taylor Co. 6, Campbellsville 0
Louisville Trinity 2, Louisville Christian 0
Villa Madonna 1, Walton-Verona 0
Waggener 5, Louisville Holy Cross 0
Warren East 8, Russellville 1
West Carter 6, Elliot Co. 0
Girls’ soccer
Lady Knights Challenge Cup
Simon Kenton 2, Tates Creek 1
Goals—SK: A. Zoeller, Shootout; TC: McNees
Goalkeepers—SK: Yates; TC: Shalash
Records—Simon Kenton 9-2-1, Tates Creek 6-4-1
All “A” Classic
Lexington Christian 1, Danville 0 (4-3 Penalty Kicks)
Goalkeepers—LCA:G. Henry; D: Gaffney
Records—Lexington Christian 7-3, Danville 9-3-1
Bryan Station 3, Model 0
Sacred Heart 1, Notre Dame 0 (Shootout)
Bethlehem 3, Male 1
Apollo 2, Hopkinsville 2
Ashland Blazer 3, Boyd Co. 0
Atherton 5, Fern Creek 1
Berea 5, Bath Co. 1
Conner 10, Holmes 0
Corbin 6, South Laurel 1
Manual 10, Presentation 0
Henry Co. 2, Carroll Co. 0
Hopkins Co. Central 3, Webster Co. 2
Kentucky Country Day 6, Frankfort 3
Madisonville-North Hopkins 6, Dawson Springs 0
Middlesboro 10, Knox Central 0
Moore 3, Central 1
Prestonsburg 1, Paintsville 0
Pulaski Co. 4, Taylor Co. 0
Russell 2, Johnson Central 1
Somerset 2, McCreary Central 0
Warren Central 7, Glasgow 2
Whitley Co. 4, Oneida Baptist 1
Volleyball
Tates Creek 3, Ryle 0 (25-18, 25-13, 25-20)
Henry Clay 3, Scott Co. 0 (25-13, 25-7, 25-16)
West Jessamine 3, Lafayette 2 (25-20, 20-25, 25-18, 23-25, 16-14)
Paul Dunbar 3, Male 2 (22-25, 25-16, 23-25, 25-20, 15-9)
Lexington Catholic 3, Franklin Co. 0 (25-12, 25-23, 25-8)
Allen Co.-Scottsville 2, Russellville 0 (25-22, 25-12)
Ballard Memorial 3, Calloway Co. 0 (25-12, 25-17, 25-13)
Barbourville 3, Bell Co. 1 (26-24, 25-16, 22-25, 25-22)
Bracken Co. 2, Mason Co. 0 (25-11, 25-22)
Breathitt Co. 2, June Buchanan 0 (25-14, 25-18)
Casey Co. 3, Rockcastle Co. 1 (28-30, 25-17, 25-18, 25-19)
Cooper 3, Scott 1 (22-25, 25-19, 25-11, 25-20)
Covington Latin 3, Williamstown 0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-18)
Manual 2, Bullitt Central 0 (25-20, 26-24)
East Carter 3, Morgan Co. 0 (25-7, 25-14, 25-10)
Green Co. 1, Caverna 1 (9-25)
Harrison Co. 3, Clark Co. 0 (25-20, 25-20, 25-18)
Hickman Co. 3, Fulton Co. 0 (25-10, 25-3, 25-9)
Covington Holy Cross 3, Newport 0 (25-15, 25-12, 25-17)
Iroquois 3, Western 1 (25-14, 25-20, 17-25, 25-21)
Kentucky Country Day 3, Ballard 1 (25-17, 25-22, 18-25, 25-23)
Knott Co. Central 3, Owsley Co. 0 (25-19, 25-10, 25-13)
LaRue Co. 3, Hart Co. 0 (25-13, 25-17, 25-16)
Letcher Co. Central 3, Wolfe Co. 0 (25-10, 25-12, 25-16)
Lewis Co. 3, Russell 2 (25-14, 18-25, 23-25, 25-19, 15-4)
Madisonville-North Hopkins 3, Christian Co. 0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-20)
Marion Co. 3, Campbellsville 0 (25-13, 25-14, 26-24)
Mercy 3, Whitefield 0 (25-3, 25-6, 25-10)
Nicholas Co. 3, St. Patrick 1 (25-11, 15-25, 25-19, 25-12)
North Laurel 2, Lincoln Co. 0 (25-18, 25-21)
North Oldham 3, Shelby Co. 0 (25-7, 25-16, 25-21)
Notre Dame 3, Beechwood 0 (25-3, 25-16, 25-8)
Owen Co. 3, Henry Co. 0 (25-16, 25-23, 25-16)
Pikeville 3, Johnson Central 0 (25-17, 25-14, 27-25)
Portland Christian 3, Shawnee 0 (25-10, 25-15, 25-10)
