High school football: LexCath falls to Madison Central; LCA stays undefeated

After digging a 13-0 halftime hole, Lexington Catholic pulled within one possession of Madison Central on a 1-yard touchdown plunge from Jack Fagot in the third quarter.
But Indians quarterback Zach Hardin responded with a 17-yard touchdown pass to Keenan Miller and Madison Central (4-1) went on to knock off the host Knights 27-14.
Jabari Huguely gave the Indians an early lead with a 63-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, and kicker Landon White connected on field goals of 30 and 23 yards in the second quarter.
Catholic (1-4) cut the lead back down to 13 on an 80-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Fagot to Ben Buchignani with less than a minute to go in the third quarter, but after a lengthy weather delay the Knights couldn’t find the end zone in the fourth.
Lexington Christian 51, Walton-Verona 9: A punishing two-man ground attack and some special-teams fireworks from the state’s reigning Class A 200-meter dash champion led Lexington Christian to a blowout win on the road on Friday. Quarterback Logan Nieves rushed six times for 121 yards and a touchdown and running back Dillon Wheatley carried 23 times for 120 yards and a pair of TDs while wide receiver Drayden Burton returned two kicks for touchdowns to help the Eagles remain undefeated (5-0).
Nieves got Christian on the board with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Caelan Lebryk. The Bearcats got within 14-7 on a 63-yard TD-run by Garet Talbott but Burton took the ensuing kickoff 99 yards for his first TD. Nieves finished off the Eagles’ 28-point first quarter with a 76-yard rushing score. A four-yard TD run from Wheatley gave Lexington Christian a 34-7 halftime lead.
Burton capped the Eagles’ scoring with an 85-yard kickoff return, giving him three return touchdowns on the year. Burton’s win in the 200-meter dash at the state track meet in May was key to helping the Eagles capture the boys’ overall team title.
“Drayden’s feet are second to none, and he’s got incredible vision,” LCA head coach Ethan Atchley said. “He’s a multiple cut kid who’s gonna make people miss, and he’s not gonna get tackled by a kicker or one of those safety guys.”
Atchley said the Eagles worked hard in the preseason to develop a dangerous return game.
“That’s something we really emphasized coming into the year in order to get better field position and Drayden is a big part of that,” he said. “We’re able to flip the field on people and when you start getting into those district games field position is huge.”
The second member of LCA’s quarterback tandem, Brayden Miller, completed all seven of his pass attempts for 90 yards, including a 27-yard TD strike to Ryan Stucky.
The Eagles put up 360 yards of total offense and held Walton-Verona (2-3) to just 126.
“We’re getting better as a unit in all three phases, we’ve got multiple options on offense and the team is starting to step up on defense,” Atchley said.
Paul Dunbar 38, Jeffersontown 0: A stingy defense helped visiting Dunbar get into the win column on Friday as the Bulldogs held Jeffersontown (1-4) to just 83 yards of offense. Markel Yeast took an interception 25 yards to the house to give Dunbar the lead late in the first quarter.
An 80-yard touchdown pass from Gavin Bugg to Tre Homer and TD runs from James Godfrey and Alex Bard gave the Bulldogs (1-4) a 25-0 halftime lead. Bugg threw two more touchdowns in the third quarter, a 46-yarder to Nate Gay and a 14-yarder to Homer. Bugg completed 9-of-14 passes for 219 yards and three TDs.
St. Xavier 45, Highlands 18: Visiting Highlands was no match for No. 8 St. Xavier on Friday. Desmond Ridder threw two first-half touchdowns and William Ginter, Blake Roshkowski and Sam Taylor each had touchdown runs to give the Tigers a 38-0 halftime lead. St Xavier (3-1) rushed for 301 yards on the night, led by Taylor’s 120 yards on 15 carries. Brady Gosney threw for 257 yards and three second-half touchdowns for Highlands (1-4) in the loss.
Covington Catholic 44, Beechwood 10: No. 21 Beechwood struck first on a 40-yard field goal from Daniel Mescher, but No. 22 Covington Catholic ripped off 24 unanswered points, capped by a 34-yard interception return touchdown from Anthony Best to take control in front of the home crowd.
Catholic (4-1) buried the Tigers with a 34-point third quarter that included all three of AJ Mayer’s touchdown passes. Mayer completed 16-of-27 passes for 302 yards. The Colonels held Beechwood (3-1) to just 58 yards of offense.
Belfry 55, Pikeville 13: No. 9 Belfry’s dominant ground game was on display yet again as the Pirates rushed for seven touchdowns to blow past the host Panthers.
Cameron Catron broke loose for touchdown runs of 65 and 63 yards. Derek Wellman had an 80-yard TD run and Ben Bentley closed out the scoring with a 76 yard run to help Belfry (4-0) remain undefeated.
Wyatte Battaile and Blake Charles each had touchdown runs for Pikeville (3-2).
Newport Central Catholic 42, Harrison County 10: Sophomore running back Kyle Kelly led Newport Central Catholic (2-3) past Harrison County (2-3) with three TD runs, including a 38-yarder. Luke Slucher threw a 77-yard score to BenVanHook for the Thorobreds’ only TD of the night.
Henry Clay 7, Knox Central 7: The weather conspired against the Blue Devils in their home-opener on Friday. Henry Clay (1-2-1) took the lead on a 35-yard touchdown run by Michael McMullen, but Knox Central (2-2-1) responded with a 5-yard TD run by Jaxon Stewart in the second quarter before officials called the game due to lightning, saddling each team with a tie.
Hazard 41, Prestonsburg 6: Fullback Cory Smith had four touchdown runs, giving him 12 on the season, to lead the host Bulldogs (4-1) past Prestonsburg (2-2).
Paris 28, Middlesboro 25: After falling behind 21-10 heading into the fourth quarter, Middlesboro (1-4) took a 25-21 lead on Isiah Williams’ second touchdown run of the night. But Greyhounds quarterback Aaron Maggard responded with a 19-yard TD pass to Jekobi Wells, the duo’s second scoring connection of the night, to give visiting Paris (3-2) its third-straight win.
Woodford County 29, Nelson County 0: The Yellowjackets (3-2) busted out for 320 yards of offense in the first half to bury the visiting Cardinals (0-5). Dwayne Depp and Dominyk Johnson each eclipsed 100 yards rushing and scored twice. The game was called at halftime because of weather conditions.
Anderson County 35, Franklin County 21: Blake Franklin rushed 31 times for 198 yards and four touchdowns to lead the host Bearcats (2-3) past the Flyers (2-3). Jerimiah Green threw a touchdown pass and rushed for another score in the loss.
City games delayed due to lightning
Tates Creek took a 27-14 lead over visiting Madison Southern into halftime when officials decided to postpone the remainder of the game because of lightning. The second half will be played Saturday at 10 a.m.
Bryan Station had taken a 7-6 lead over Meade County when officials suspended the game. Second-quarter play will resume at 6 p.m. Saturday.
