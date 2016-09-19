High School Sports

September 19, 2016 12:40 AM

Trinity, Bowling Green, Male lead Dave Cantrall’s football rankings

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State

Top 25

Rating

Last week

1. Trinity (5-0)

92.8

1

2. Bowling Green (5-0)

90.4

2t

3. Male (4-1)

89.7

2t

4. Simon Kenton (5-0)

89.0

4

5. Ryle (5-0)

86.3

6

5. Scott County (3-1)

86.3

5

7. St. Xavier (3-1)

85.5

8

8. Belfry (4-0)

85.1

9

9. McCracken County (3-2)

85.0

7

10. Lafayette (3-1)

83.2

10

11. Mayfield (5-0)

83.1

12

12. Cooper (3-2)

81.9

11

13. Johnson Central (4-0)

81.6

NR

13. Manual (4-0)

81.6

14

15. Louisville Christian (4-1)

81.4

13

16. Conner (3-1)

80.7

17

17. Covington Catholic (4-1)

80.2

22

18. Pleasure Ridge Park (4-1)

79.8

16

19. Ballard (3-2)

79.3

15

20. DeSales (4-1)

79.0

19

21. Christian County (4-1)

78.7

18

22. South Warren (4-1)

77.6

22

23. Wayne County (4-1)

77.4

25t

24. Central Hardin (3-2)

75.3

20

25. Hopkinsville (4-1)

75.1

25t

Class A

1. Paintsville

73.0

2. Beechwood

72.7

3. Pikeville

67.5

4. Russellville

59.1

5. Raceland

54.0

6. Hazard

51.8

7. Lou. Holy Cross

42.6

8. Fairview

40.9

9. Williamsburg

39.2

10. Country Day

38.0

11. Paris

36.9

12. Nicholas County

36.3

13. Ludlow

36.0

14. Frankfort

35.3

15. Bethlehem

30.7

16. Campbellsville

29.5

17. Bishop Brossart

29.0

18. Pineville

28.1

19. Harlan

25.0

20. Crittenden County

19.9

21. Lynn Camp

16.5

22. Bracken County

15.7

23. Bellevue

14.9

24. Eminence

9.0

25. Fulton City

4.6

26. Dayton

1.4

27. Berea

0.1

27. Caverna

0.1

27. Fort Knox

0.1

27. Jenkins

0.1

27. Phelps

0.1

27. South Floyd

0.1

Class 2A

1. Mayfield

83.1

2. Louisville Christian

81.4

3. DeSales

79.0

4. Danville

73.2

5. Owensboro Catholic

71.9

6. Lloyd

62.8

7. Newport Catholic

62.1

8. Lexington Christian

61.4

9. Cov. Holy Cross

58.8

10. Glasgow

56.8

11. Somerset

52.9

12. Butler County

47.7

13. Murray

46.2

14. Prestonsburg

43.1

15. Leslie County

40.9

16. Monroe County

39.4

17. Shelby Valley

36.7

18. Ballard Memorial

36.3

19. Walton-Verona

34.9

20. Metcalfe County

34.3

21. McLean County

27.8

22. Allen Central

25.0

23. Green County

24.4

24. Middlesboro

23.1

25. Owen County

22.5

26. Hancock County

21.8

27. Gallatin County

18.0

27. Washington County

18.0

29. Carroll County

16.4

30. East Ridge

12.2

31. Newport

10.5

32. Todd Central

6.3

33. Clinton County

2.6

34. Webster County

1.1

35. Betsy Layne

0.1

35. Shawnee

0.1

35. Trimble County

0.1

Class 3A

1. Belfry

85.1

2. Corbin

72.2

3. Caldwell County

71.3

4. Boyle County

70.4

5. Paducah Tilghman

69.0

6. Lexington Catholic

67.6

7. Central

65.5

8. Elizabethtown

64.9

9. Garrard County

58.4

10. Bardstown

57.8

11. Adair County

53.9

12. Russell

52.3

13. Bell County

50.6

14. Waggener

49.0

15. Western Hills

47.0

16. Fleming County

46.3

17. Casey County

44.9

18. Lawrence County

44.1

19. Union County

43.8

20. West Carter

43.6

21. Pike Central

41.1

22. Moore

37.0

23. Henry County

36.8

24. Edmonson County

35.9

25. Estill County

34.6

26. Fort Campbell

33.4

27. Trigg County

29.4

28. Thomas Nelson

29.2

29. LaRue County

25.1

30. Bath County

23.0

31. Hart County

22.9

31. Sheldon Clark

22.9

33. Powell County

22.4

34. Knott Central

20.6

35. McCreary Central

16.6

36. Breathitt County

16.0

37. Magoffin County

8.2

38. Morgan County

4.0

39. Pendleton County

3.7

40. Jackson County

2.5

41. Lewis County

1.0

Class 4A

1. Johnson Central

81.6

2. South Warren

77.6

3. Wayne County

77.4

4. Hopkinsville

75.1

5. Franklin-Simpson

72.9

6. John Hardin

72.5

7. Shelby County

67.6

8. Knox Central

66.7

9. Spencer County

66.3

10. Mercer County

64.1

11. Franklin County

62.6

12. Rockcastle County

61.6

13. Collins

59.7

14. Ashland Blazer

56.6

15. Allen County

56.0

16. East Jessamine

52.3

17. Western

51.4

18. Bourbon County

50.1

19. Scott High

49.2

20. Madisonville

46.9

21. North Oldham

46.8

22. Taylor County

45.3

23. Greenup County

44.1

24. Warren Central

42.4

25. Valley

42.2

26. Calloway County

41.2

27. Warren East

37.8

28. Holmes

37.0

29. Harrison County

35.0

30. Boyd County

32.0

31. Mason County

27.6

32. Marion County

25.8

33. West Jessamine

24.6

34. Russell County

22.2

35. Clay County

19.0

36. Rowan County

14.0

37. Hopkins Central

12.1

38. Logan County

11.3

39. Breckinridge County

7.0

40. East Carter

5.3

Class 5A

1. Bowling Green

90.4

2. Covington Catholic

80.2

3. Christian County

78.7

4. South Oldham

74.6

5. Fern Creek

74.4

6. Owensboro

73.2

7. Pulaski County

73.1

8. Highlands

72.1

9. Southwestern

70.9

10. Greenwood

65.8

11. Dixie Heights

64.3

11. Madison Southern

64.3

13. Graves County

62.2

14. Anderson County

61.9

15. North Bullitt

57.2

16. Bullitt East

56.3

17. Bullitt Central

55.2

18. Harlan County

52.8

19. Doss

50.3

20. North Laurel

49.9

21. Fairdale

49.5

22. Whitley County

49.4

23. Lincoln County

48.4

24. Montgomery County

47.3

25. Apollo

45.2

26. Marshall County

44.3

27. Letcher Central

43.0

28. Oldham County

41.5

29. Woodford County

41.1

30. South Laurel

36.3

31. Southern

33.4

32. Grant County

30.1

33. Perry Central

25.4

34. Barren County

22.7

35. Atherton

21.6

36. Iroquois

18.8

37. Nelson County

13.3

38. Grayson County

9.6

Class 6A

1. Trinity

92.8

2. Male

89.7

3. Simon Kenton

89.0

4. Scott County

86.3

4. Ryle

86.3

6. St. Xavier

85.5

7. McCracken County

85.0

8. Lafayette

83.2

9. Cooper

81.9

10. Manual

81.6

11. Conner

80.7

12. Pleasure Ridge Park

79.8

13. Ballard

79.3

14. Central Hardin

75.3

15. Tates Creek

74.4

16. North Hardin

72.8

17. Henry Clay

71.6

18. Madison Central

70.0

19. Bryan Station

69.4

20. Campbell County

63.4

21. Paul Dunbar

60.4

22. Eastern

59.2

23. Butler

58.1

24. Meade County

55.4

25. Henderson County

54.4

26. Daviess County

51.6

27. Boone County

50.1

28. Clark County

49.8

29. Muhlenberg County

34.5

29. Seneca

34.5

31. Jeffersontown

32.0

32. Ohio County

21.4

