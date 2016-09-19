Trinity, Bowling Green, Male lead Dave Cantrall’s football rankings

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State
Top 25
Rating
Last week
1. Trinity (5-0)
92.8
1
2. Bowling Green (5-0)
90.4
2t
3. Male (4-1)
89.7
2t
4. Simon Kenton (5-0)
89.0
4
5. Ryle (5-0)
86.3
6
5. Scott County (3-1)
86.3
5
7. St. Xavier (3-1)
85.5
8
8. Belfry (4-0)
85.1
9
9. McCracken County (3-2)
85.0
7
10. Lafayette (3-1)
83.2
10
11. Mayfield (5-0)
83.1
12
12. Cooper (3-2)
81.9
11
13. Johnson Central (4-0)
81.6
NR
13. Manual (4-0)
81.6
14
15. Louisville Christian (4-1)
81.4
13
16. Conner (3-1)
80.7
17
17. Covington Catholic (4-1)
80.2
22
18. Pleasure Ridge Park (4-1)
79.8
16
19. Ballard (3-2)
79.3
15
20. DeSales (4-1)
79.0
19
21. Christian County (4-1)
78.7
18
22. South Warren (4-1)
77.6
22
23. Wayne County (4-1)
77.4
25t
24. Central Hardin (3-2)
75.3
20
25. Hopkinsville (4-1)
75.1
25t
Class A
1. Paintsville
73.0
2. Beechwood
72.7
3. Pikeville
67.5
4. Russellville
59.1
5. Raceland
54.0
6. Hazard
51.8
7. Lou. Holy Cross
42.6
8. Fairview
40.9
9. Williamsburg
39.2
10. Country Day
38.0
11. Paris
36.9
12. Nicholas County
36.3
13. Ludlow
36.0
14. Frankfort
35.3
15. Bethlehem
30.7
16. Campbellsville
29.5
17. Bishop Brossart
29.0
18. Pineville
28.1
19. Harlan
25.0
20. Crittenden County
19.9
21. Lynn Camp
16.5
22. Bracken County
15.7
23. Bellevue
14.9
24. Eminence
9.0
25. Fulton City
4.6
26. Dayton
1.4
27. Berea
0.1
27. Caverna
0.1
27. Fort Knox
0.1
27. Jenkins
0.1
27. Phelps
0.1
27. South Floyd
0.1
Class 2A
1. Mayfield
83.1
2. Louisville Christian
81.4
3. DeSales
79.0
4. Danville
73.2
5. Owensboro Catholic
71.9
6. Lloyd
62.8
7. Newport Catholic
62.1
8. Lexington Christian
61.4
9. Cov. Holy Cross
58.8
10. Glasgow
56.8
11. Somerset
52.9
12. Butler County
47.7
13. Murray
46.2
14. Prestonsburg
43.1
15. Leslie County
40.9
16. Monroe County
39.4
17. Shelby Valley
36.7
18. Ballard Memorial
36.3
19. Walton-Verona
34.9
20. Metcalfe County
34.3
21. McLean County
27.8
22. Allen Central
25.0
23. Green County
24.4
24. Middlesboro
23.1
25. Owen County
22.5
26. Hancock County
21.8
27. Gallatin County
18.0
27. Washington County
18.0
29. Carroll County
16.4
30. East Ridge
12.2
31. Newport
10.5
32. Todd Central
6.3
33. Clinton County
2.6
34. Webster County
1.1
35. Betsy Layne
0.1
35. Shawnee
0.1
35. Trimble County
0.1
Class 3A
1. Belfry
85.1
2. Corbin
72.2
3. Caldwell County
71.3
4. Boyle County
70.4
5. Paducah Tilghman
69.0
6. Lexington Catholic
67.6
7. Central
65.5
8. Elizabethtown
64.9
9. Garrard County
58.4
10. Bardstown
57.8
11. Adair County
53.9
12. Russell
52.3
13. Bell County
50.6
14. Waggener
49.0
15. Western Hills
47.0
16. Fleming County
46.3
17. Casey County
44.9
18. Lawrence County
44.1
19. Union County
43.8
20. West Carter
43.6
21. Pike Central
41.1
22. Moore
37.0
23. Henry County
36.8
24. Edmonson County
35.9
25. Estill County
34.6
26. Fort Campbell
33.4
27. Trigg County
29.4
28. Thomas Nelson
29.2
29. LaRue County
25.1
30. Bath County
23.0
31. Hart County
22.9
31. Sheldon Clark
22.9
33. Powell County
22.4
34. Knott Central
20.6
35. McCreary Central
16.6
36. Breathitt County
16.0
37. Magoffin County
8.2
38. Morgan County
4.0
39. Pendleton County
3.7
40. Jackson County
2.5
41. Lewis County
1.0
Class 4A
1. Johnson Central
81.6
2. South Warren
77.6
3. Wayne County
77.4
4. Hopkinsville
75.1
5. Franklin-Simpson
72.9
6. John Hardin
72.5
7. Shelby County
67.6
8. Knox Central
66.7
9. Spencer County
66.3
10. Mercer County
64.1
11. Franklin County
62.6
12. Rockcastle County
61.6
13. Collins
59.7
14. Ashland Blazer
56.6
15. Allen County
56.0
16. East Jessamine
52.3
17. Western
51.4
18. Bourbon County
50.1
19. Scott High
49.2
20. Madisonville
46.9
21. North Oldham
46.8
22. Taylor County
45.3
23. Greenup County
44.1
24. Warren Central
42.4
25. Valley
42.2
26. Calloway County
41.2
27. Warren East
37.8
28. Holmes
37.0
29. Harrison County
35.0
30. Boyd County
32.0
31. Mason County
27.6
32. Marion County
25.8
33. West Jessamine
24.6
34. Russell County
22.2
35. Clay County
19.0
36. Rowan County
14.0
37. Hopkins Central
12.1
38. Logan County
11.3
39. Breckinridge County
7.0
40. East Carter
5.3
Class 5A
1. Bowling Green
90.4
2. Covington Catholic
80.2
3. Christian County
78.7
4. South Oldham
74.6
5. Fern Creek
74.4
6. Owensboro
73.2
7. Pulaski County
73.1
8. Highlands
72.1
9. Southwestern
70.9
10. Greenwood
65.8
11. Dixie Heights
64.3
11. Madison Southern
64.3
13. Graves County
62.2
14. Anderson County
61.9
15. North Bullitt
57.2
16. Bullitt East
56.3
17. Bullitt Central
55.2
18. Harlan County
52.8
19. Doss
50.3
20. North Laurel
49.9
21. Fairdale
49.5
22. Whitley County
49.4
23. Lincoln County
48.4
24. Montgomery County
47.3
25. Apollo
45.2
26. Marshall County
44.3
27. Letcher Central
43.0
28. Oldham County
41.5
29. Woodford County
41.1
30. South Laurel
36.3
31. Southern
33.4
32. Grant County
30.1
33. Perry Central
25.4
34. Barren County
22.7
35. Atherton
21.6
36. Iroquois
18.8
37. Nelson County
13.3
38. Grayson County
9.6
Class 6A
1. Trinity
92.8
2. Male
89.7
3. Simon Kenton
89.0
4. Scott County
86.3
4. Ryle
86.3
6. St. Xavier
85.5
7. McCracken County
85.0
8. Lafayette
83.2
9. Cooper
81.9
10. Manual
81.6
11. Conner
80.7
12. Pleasure Ridge Park
79.8
13. Ballard
79.3
14. Central Hardin
75.3
15. Tates Creek
74.4
16. North Hardin
72.8
17. Henry Clay
71.6
18. Madison Central
70.0
19. Bryan Station
69.4
20. Campbell County
63.4
21. Paul Dunbar
60.4
22. Eastern
59.2
23. Butler
58.1
24. Meade County
55.4
25. Henderson County
54.4
26. Daviess County
51.6
27. Boone County
50.1
28. Clark County
49.8
29. Muhlenberg County
34.5
29. Seneca
34.5
31. Jeffersontown
32.0
32. Ohio County
21.4
