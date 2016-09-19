Lexington Catholic defeats Lexington Christian in girls’ soccer rivalry

Lexington Catholic improved to 2-0 in 43rd District play with a 4-1 win at Lexington Christian on Monday night.
Kennedy Tranter led the Knights with two goals coming seven minutes apart from each other. She scored on an easy look in the 15th minute then got another in the 22nd minute after attacking LCA keeper Grace Henry straight-on.
Abby Van Hoeve kicked off a strong first half from LexCath with a chip-shot goal to put the Knights up 1-0 in the third minute. The Knights (6-6-2) outshot LCA 10-0 in the first half and finished with a 16-3 advantage by night’s end.
Sarah Jane McCarty scored Catholic’s final goal in the 60th minute. Lexi Sheely, who had all three LCA shots, scored on her final attempt in the 71st minute to prevent the shutout.
Lexington Christian (7-4) dropped to 0-2 in 43rd District play. The Eagles will look for their first district win when they host Lafayette (5-4) on Wednesday.
LexCath’s next district game is next week versus Tates Creek (7-4-1) at home.
