Tuesday’s Kentucky high school sports results

Here are additional high school results and statistics from Tuesday night:
Boys’ soccer
At Lex. Catholic
Lex. Catholic 4, Tates Creek 1
Goals—LC: Durham, Kirn, Clay, Banahan; TC: Harrington
Goalkeepers—LC: Roberts; TC: Harris.
Records: Lex. Catholic 7-5-3, Tates Creek 4-7.
At Lex. Christian
Lex. Christian 5, Somerset 0
Goals—Johnson, Dobbs, Scott 3
Goalkeepers—LC: Graybeal; S: Powers
Records: Lex. Christian 6-4-1, Somerset 6-5.
Saturday at Lex. Christian
Lex. Christian 3, Bourbon Co. 2
Goals—LC: Dobbs 2; Scott; BC: Stout 2
Goalkeepers—LC: Graybeal; BC: Harries
Records: Lex. Christian 5-4-1, Bourbon Co. 9-3.
