Lafayette soccer wins ‘dogfight’ at Paul Laurence Dunbar

Evan Bunch’s goal in the 70th minute proved to be the difference-maker in Lafayette’s visit to Paul Laurence Dunbar on Tuesday night. The Generals left with a 1-0 win and likely a few bruises after a physical bout between the city’s top-ranked squads.
Holden Treadway passed a through ball from about the 40-yard line which Bunch received inside the 10-yard line. Bunch did “what comes natural” as he approached Dunbar keeper Josh Szydlik.
“Just hit it as hard as you can to the corner,” Bunch said with a grin.
Lafayette, ranked 10th in the latest Maher Rankings, recorded its third shutout in the last four games, all wins against Lexington competition. The Generals knew getting one at No. 12 Dunbar wouldn’t be easy.
“We kind of knew what we were going into,” Bunch said. “It was gonna be a complete, utter dogfight. You just got to go in as hard as you can, as fast as you can and as long as you can.”
Dunbar had a three-game win streak snapped. The Bulldogs (7-4-2; 1-1 district) go to Tates Creek on Thursday and Lexington Catholic next Tuesday to finish 43rd District play.
The Generals (10-4-1; 2-0 district) won their fifth straight game. They’ll host Lexington Christian in a district matchup on Thursday before facing Simon Kenton next Tuesday. Lafayette goes to Tates Creek on Sept. 29 for its last district contest.
LexCath, LCA pick up wins
Lexington Catholic (7-5-3; 2-1 district) defeated Tates Creek (4-7; 0-1 district) on Tuesday. Before hosting Dunbar next week, the Knights go to Woodford County for a big 11th Region test on Thursday.
Lexington Christian (6-4-1; 0-2 district) defeated Somerset 5-0 to advance to the statewide All “A” Classic in Frankfort this weekend. It’ll open the small-school tournament against Pikeville at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Comments