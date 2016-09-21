Tates Creek volleyball rallies for victory at Paul Laurence Dunbar

After losing the first two sets, Tates Creek’s volleyball team rallied on the road for a 3-2 win over Paul Laurence Dunbar on Tuesday night.
Dunbar won the first two sets 25-23 and 25-18. Tates Creek claimed a 25-18 win in game three to force a fourth set, which it won 25-19. The Commodores looked deserving of their No. 5 ranking in the latest coaches poll with a 15-6 victory in the deciding game.
“We moved a couple girls around, tried to run a couple different plays and that made the difference,” Creek Coach Sara Chaffin said of how the Commodores engineered their comeback.
It was the first time Tates Creek had a match decided in five sets this season.
“Dunbar’s a solid team,” Chaffin said of the No. 12 Bulldogs. “They just came out and played well and I don’t know that we were exactly ready for that.”
Tates Creek (17-1; 2-0 district) won its 15th straight match. The Commodores are undefeated against Kentucky competition this season.
Dunbar (13-10; 1-1 district) had won two straight matches before falling Tuesday night.
