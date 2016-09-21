Wednesday’s Kentucky high school sports results

Follow along throughout the high school fall sports season as the Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com provide scores, stats and highlights from events around Central Kentucky and the rest of the state.
Here are some useful links to our Kentucky.com scoreboards. (Scroll to the bottom of this page for links to additional media around Kentucky that cover high school athletics):
Coaches, if you have results to report, please call our Sports desk at (859) 231-3225 or 1-888-222-7026 after 5 p.m.
Here are additional high school results and statistics from Wednesday night:
Boys’ soccer
At Lex. Christian
Lex. Christian 5, Somerset 0
Goals—Johnson, Dobbs, Scott 3
Goalkeepers—LC: Graybeal; S: Powers
Records: Lex. Christian 6-4-1, Somerset 6-5.
Girls’ soccer
At Sayre
SAYRE 3, SHELBY CO. 0
Goals—S: Helmers, Pergande, Alford.
Goalkeepers—Sa: Wheeler; SC: Stovall.
Records: Sayre 6-4-1, Shelby Co. 2-9.
At Lexington Christian
LEX. CHRISTIAN 3, LAFAYETTE 0
Goals—L: Sheely, Tackett 2.
Goalkeepers—LCA: G. Henry; La: Garrett, Gillen, Cordle.
Records: Lex. Christian 8-4, Lafayette 5-5-1.
Volleyball
Tuesday at Madison Central
Madison Central def. Madison Southern 3-1 (25-22, 22-25, 25-16, 25-21)
Records—Madison Central 17-7, Madison Southern 18-5
Additional high school sports links:
Commonwealth Journal (Somerset)
Ledger-Independent (Maysville)
Comments