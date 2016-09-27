Tuesday’s Kentucky high school sports results

Follow along throughout the high school fall sports season as the Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com provide scores, stats and highlights from events around Central Kentucky and the rest of the state.
Boys’ soccer
At East Jessamine
Woodford Co. 3, East Jessamine 0
Goals—Whisman, Karbach, Blaydes
Goalkeepers—WC: Stanley; EJ: Griffin
Records: Woodford Co. 10-4-3, East Jessamine 2-14
Volleyball
At East Jessamine
Mercer Co. def. East Jessamine 25-13, 25-14, 27-25
At Madison Central
Madison Central def. Woodford 25-8, 25-19, 25-20.
Records: Madison Central 23-8, Woodford Co. 14-12.
At Pendleton Co.
Grant Co. def. Pendleton 25-18, 25-23.
Records: Grant Co. 9-12, Pendleton Co. 7-18.
