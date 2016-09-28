High School Sports

September 28, 2016 10:23 PM

Wednesday’s Kentucky high school sports results

Herald-Leader Staff Report

Boys’ soccer

Brown 3, Jeffersontown 2

Jackson City 2, Riverside Christian 0

Rowan Co. 10, Menifee Co. 0

Wolfe Co. 4, Estill Co. 1

Girls’ soccer

LEXINGTON CATHOLIC 3, TATES CREEK 2

Goals—LCA: M. Corbett, C. Corbett, Tranter: TC:Robertson, Covey

Goalkeeprs—LCA: Thompson, Williams; TC:Schalash

Records—Lexington Catholic 8-8-2, Tates Creek 9-6-1

HENRY CLAY 1, PAUL DUNBAR 1

Goals—PD: Lanter; HC:Ogden

Goalkeepers—PD: Turcotte; HC: Witty, Morrison

Records—Paul Dunbar 10-2-5, Henry Clay 11-1-1

Johnson Central 4, Paintsville 0

Bethlehem 7, Bardstown 0

Campbell Co. 2, Dixie Heights 1

Collins 5, Spencer Co. 3

Clark Co. 5, Montgomery Co. 0

John Hardin 2, Fort Knox 0

Madison Central 1, Woodford Co. 0

Meade Co. 8, Collegiate 2

Notre Dame 4, Ryle 1

Sheldon Clark 4, Morgan Co. 2

Walton-Verona 3, Anderson Co. 3

Volleyball

Sayre 3, Western Hills 1 (25-15, 14-25, 25-22, 25-22)

Allen Central 3, Prestonsburg 0 (25-17, 25-21, 25-17)

Bellevue 2, Carroll Co. 0 (25-21, 25-15)

Boone Co. 3, Bishop Brossart 0 (25-14, 25-14, 25-14)

Bourbon Co. 2, Robertson Co. 0 (25-17, 25-14)

Bullitt Central 2, Evangel Christian 0 (25-11, 25-16)

Butler 3, Doss 0 (25-10, 25-9, 25-15)

Elizabethtown 3, Fort Knox 0 (25-5, 25-15, 25-16)

Jackson Co. 3, Oneida Baptist 0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-2)

Jeffersontown 2, Central 0 (25-11, 25-13)

Lewis Co. 3, St. Patrick 0 (25-13, 25-11, 25-10)

Ludlow 2, Holmes 0 (25-6, 25-12)

Male 3, North Oldham 0 (25-21, 25-18, 25-21)

Nicholas Co. 2, Mason Co. 0 (25-21, 28-26)

Owen Co. 3, Switzerland Co. (Ind.) 1 (25-18, 22-25, 25-21, 27-25)

Scott 3, Beechwood 2 (22-25, 8-25, 25-17, 25-19, 15-10)

South Warren 3, Station Camp (Tenn.) 0 (26-24, 25-23, 26-24)

Woodford Co. 3, Berea 0 (25-17, 25-13, 25-14)

