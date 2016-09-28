Wednesday’s Kentucky high school sports results

Follow along throughout the high school fall sports season as the Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com provide scores, stats and highlights from events around Central Kentucky and the rest of the state.
Here are additional high school results and statistics from Wednesday night:
Boys’ soccer
Brown 3, Jeffersontown 2
Jackson City 2, Riverside Christian 0
Rowan Co. 10, Menifee Co. 0
Wolfe Co. 4, Estill Co. 1
Girls’ soccer
LEXINGTON CATHOLIC 3, TATES CREEK 2
Goals—LCA: M. Corbett, C. Corbett, Tranter: TC:Robertson, Covey
Goalkeeprs—LCA: Thompson, Williams; TC:Schalash
Records—Lexington Catholic 8-8-2, Tates Creek 9-6-1
HENRY CLAY 1, PAUL DUNBAR 1
Goals—PD: Lanter; HC:Ogden
Goalkeepers—PD: Turcotte; HC: Witty, Morrison
Records—Paul Dunbar 10-2-5, Henry Clay 11-1-1
Johnson Central 4, Paintsville 0
Bethlehem 7, Bardstown 0
Campbell Co. 2, Dixie Heights 1
Collins 5, Spencer Co. 3
Clark Co. 5, Montgomery Co. 0
John Hardin 2, Fort Knox 0
Madison Central 1, Woodford Co. 0
Meade Co. 8, Collegiate 2
Notre Dame 4, Ryle 1
Sheldon Clark 4, Morgan Co. 2
Walton-Verona 3, Anderson Co. 3
Volleyball
Sayre 3, Western Hills 1 (25-15, 14-25, 25-22, 25-22)
Allen Central 3, Prestonsburg 0 (25-17, 25-21, 25-17)
Bellevue 2, Carroll Co. 0 (25-21, 25-15)
Boone Co. 3, Bishop Brossart 0 (25-14, 25-14, 25-14)
Bourbon Co. 2, Robertson Co. 0 (25-17, 25-14)
Bullitt Central 2, Evangel Christian 0 (25-11, 25-16)
Butler 3, Doss 0 (25-10, 25-9, 25-15)
Elizabethtown 3, Fort Knox 0 (25-5, 25-15, 25-16)
Jackson Co. 3, Oneida Baptist 0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-2)
Jeffersontown 2, Central 0 (25-11, 25-13)
Lewis Co. 3, St. Patrick 0 (25-13, 25-11, 25-10)
Ludlow 2, Holmes 0 (25-6, 25-12)
Male 3, North Oldham 0 (25-21, 25-18, 25-21)
Nicholas Co. 2, Mason Co. 0 (25-21, 28-26)
Owen Co. 3, Switzerland Co. (Ind.) 1 (25-18, 22-25, 25-21, 27-25)
Scott 3, Beechwood 2 (22-25, 8-25, 25-17, 25-19, 15-10)
South Warren 3, Station Camp (Tenn.) 0 (26-24, 25-23, 26-24)
Woodford Co. 3, Berea 0 (25-17, 25-13, 25-14)
