Catching up with Kentucky high school cross country

▪ Eastern bested Trinity by a single point — 55 to 56 — for the boys’ team title at the Franklin County Invitational at the Kentucky Horse Park last Saturday. Eastern ran the course in 1:23:26.08; Trinity was less than 15 seconds slower at 1:23:11.48.
Paul Laurence Dunbar’s Mikah Bailey and Austin Mathews finished fourth and seventh, respectively, to lift the Bulldogs to a third-place team finish. Lexington Christian finished fourth as a team (Adam Huff ran 10th for the Eagles). Shelby County rounded out the top five teams; Henry Clay finished 10th.
Louisville Christian scorched the field in the girls’ race, finishing 84 points better than St. Henry. Henry Clay finished ninth in the event. Lexington Christian’s Kendall Hayes ran ninth overall.
▪ Four Scott County girls — Alyssa Bisotti, Samantha Conway, Bailie Colcord and Lindsey Barber — finished 1-2-3-4 in the Cardinals’ Double “S” Stampede Invitational in Georgetown. Jacob Fryer and James Wireman finished 1-2 in the boys’ race for the Cardinals, who edged Woodford County by five points for the team title.
▪ The Fayette County Public School Championship races will run Tuesday afternoon at Masterson Station Park. The girls’ race begins at 4:45 p.m. with the boys’ race scheduled for 5:20 p.m.
