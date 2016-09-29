Next Level: This week’s college commitments and highlights from former Kentucky prep stars

▪ Aaron McGeorge, who played baseball at Henry Clay, committed to the University of Kentucky on Tuesday. McGeorge, currently at Wabash Valley College in Illinois, will have two years of eligibilty left when he joins the Wildcats.
▪ Lawrence County star Timmy Dalton, a potential Mr. Basketball candidate from the 15th Region, committed to Salem International, an NCAA Division II school in West Virginia, on Thursday.
Congrats to Timothy Dalton. pic.twitter.com/g8hYZsIwhq— LCHSBBALL (@LCHSBBALL) September 29, 2016
▪ Former Sacred Heart standout Meredith Moir won the Transylvania Intercollegiate at Keene Trace Golf Club on Sunday. She shot a two-day 155 to win her first college tournament by two strokes.
▪ David Simmons, who starred for Henderson County and played in the 2015 Kentucky-Indiana All-Star Game, committed to Middle Tennessee State on Sunday. Simmons currently plays for Tallahassee Community College in Florida.
▪ Louisville’s Mohamed Thiaw was named National Player of the Week by CollegeSoccerNews.com. Thiaw played at Bryan Station.
