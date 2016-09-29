Bryan Station, Sayre both pick up wins on girls’ soccer senior nights

After a string of empty losses and a narrow shootout victory, Bryan Station’s girls’ soccer team started to find the net again in a 3-0 win over Bath County on Thursday night.
Samantha Wilson scored two goals for the Defenders — one in the 21st minute and another in the 55th minute — on a night honoring her and eight other seniors who have made massive contributions to the girls’ program over the last four years. They’ll graduate as the first group of Defenders to have played in the 11th Region tournament, a feat they hope to repeat this season.
“We’re gonna have to keep playing hard and need a couple of more things in the last third of the field to really get the goals that we need,” said Emilie Yates, another senior.
Zephany Rushin added the final goal for the Defenders in the 60th minute after tapping the ball over Bath County’s keeper as she dived to make a play in the box. The Wildcats fell to 10-8-1.
Station (9-6-1) lost to every other public city school this season, but was in every game defensively. A quick look at the scores — Dunbar 1-0, Henry Clay 1-0, Tates Creek 2-0 — suggests clear need to create more and capitalize on scoring opportunities.
“I definitely think we need to increase our speed of play because sometimes we’re a little too slow,” junior Simone Bibbs said. “Especially in our finishing third. We’re not really penetrating the box enough so we’re not getting a lot of shots in.”
Bibbs noted that Station created a bevy of opportunities against Sayre on Tuesday but couldn’t finish when it counted. The Defenders eventually won that game in a shootout.
“We sometimes like to cut back and find a pass. We’re a little too selfless,” Bibbs said with a laugh. “We need a little bit more selfish and just take a shot.”
Bryan Station will meet Scott County — another team against which it lost 1-0 — in the first round of the 42nd District tournament.
Sayre blanks Garrard County
Sayre’s girls also picked up a victory on senior night, getting a 6-0 win over Garrard County (3-11) to improve to 8-5-1.
Ellie Alford and Laney Helmers, both seniors, each finished with hat tricks in the contest after scoring three goals apiece.
The Spartans will play Henry Clay in the first round of the 42nd District tournament. The Blue Devils have ended Sayre’s season six straight years.
