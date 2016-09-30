Lafayette’s QB lays the Wood after interception

Lafayette quarterback Walker Wood does not like throwing interceptions.
Just ask Bryan Station’s Chris Jones.
In the first quarter on Friday night, Wood, a Kentucky commitment, threw a deep pass over the middle that was intercepted by Jones. Jones cut across the middle of the field and was heading toward the sideline during his return when he was leveled, Ronnie Lott-style, by the 6-foot, 189-pound Wood. The game is being streamed live by PrepSpin.
“That was a big-time hit by Walker Wood. Maybe he’ll play safety at Kentucky!” said PrepSpin play-by-play announcer Gary Ball.
Lafayette led 42-27 at the half.
