High School Sports

October 3, 2016 9:10 AM

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Eight unbeatens in high school football Top 25

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Top 25

Rating

Last week

1. Trinity (7-0)

93.7

1

2. Male (6-1)

90.9

3

3. Bowling Green (7-0)

90.3

2

4. Simon Kenton (6-0)

89.3

4

5. Scott County (4-2)

86.5

5

6. Ryle (6-0)

85.9

6

7. St. Xavier (4-2)

85.4

7

8. Belfry (5-1)

85.1

10

9. Lafayette (6-1)

84.8

9

10. McCracken County (5-2)

84.1

8

11. Mayfield (7-0)

83.1

11

12. Manual (6-0)

82.4

13t

12. Cooper (5-2)

82.4

12

14. Louisville Christian (5-1)

81.9

15

15. Conner (5-1)

81.0

16

16. DeSales (5-1)

80.9

20

17. Johnson Central (6-0)

80.5

13t

17. Ballard (5-2)

80.5

17

19. Covington Catholic (4-2)

80.2

18

20. Pleasure Ridge Park (4-3)

77.5

19

21. Christian County (5-2)

77.4

21

22. Franklin-Simpson (7-0)

76.6

NR

23. Tates Creek (4-2)

76.5

24

24. Hopkinsville (5-1)

76.4

NR

25. South Warren (4-2)

76.3

25

Class A

1. Paintsville

72.6

2. Beechwood

70.8

3. Pikeville

65.2

4. Russellville

60.1

5. Raceland

56.1

6. Hazard

50.5

7. Lou. Holy Cross

44.5

8. Williamsburg

40.9

9. Nicholas County

38.3

10. Frankfort

38.0

11. Fairview

37.9

12. Paris

35.6

13. Country Day

35.0

14. Campbellsville

31.4

15. Bishop Brossart

30.9

16. Ludlow

30.8

17. Bethlehem

29.9

18. Harlan

26.1

19. Pineville

24.3

20. Bracken County

21.4

21. Crittenden County

20.6

22. Lynn Camp

15.9

23. Bellevue

15.2

24. Eminence

14.6

25. Phelps

3.4

26. South Floyd

1.9

27. Caverna

1.1

28. Fulton City

0.9

29. Berea

0.1

29. Dayton

0.1

29. Fort Knox

0.1

29. Fulton County

0.1

29. Jenkins

0.1

Class 2A

1. Mayfield

83.1

2. Louisville Christian

81.9

3. DeSales

80.9

4. Danville

74.2

5. Owensboro Catholic

71.4

6. Lexington Christian

64.5

7. Newport Catholic

62.6

8. Lloyd

61.8

9. Cov. Holy Cross

59.1

10. Glasgow

56.1

11. Somerset

51.5

12. Butler County

50.2

13. Prestonsburg

46.1

14. Murray

44.9

15. Leslie County

41.4

16. Walton-Verona

39.3

17. Monroe County

37.4

18. Shelby Valley

36.8

19. Metcalfe County

35.8

20. Ballard Memorial

35.7

21. McLean County

27.7

22. Allen Central

25.0

23. Gallatin County

24.6

24. Middlesboro

21.5

25. Owen County

21.3

26. Green County

20.7

27. Hancock County

20.6

28. Washington County

20.3

29. East Ridge

9.8

30. Newport

9.7

31. Carroll County

8.8

32. Webster County

6.5

33. Todd Central

4.8

34. Clinton County

1.6

35. Betsy Layne

0.1

35. Shawnee

0.1

35. Trimble County

0.1

Class 3A

1. Belfry

85.1

2. Caldwell County

74.6

3. Boyle County

73.6

4. Corbin

72.1

5. Lexington Catholic

67.3

6. Central

66.4

7. Elizabethtown

64.6

8. Paducah Tilghman

63.1

9. Garrard County

59.5

10. Bardstown

59.1

11. Russell

56.2

12. Adair County

53.4

13. Casey County

49.6

14. Western Hills

48.6

15. Waggener

46.5

16. Bell County

45.6

17. Union County

45.4

18. Fleming County

44.7

19. Lawrence County

42.0

20. Pike Central

41.3

21. West Carter

40.9

22. Edmonson County

39.5

23. Moore

36.7

24. Henry County

35.6

25. Fort Campbell

35.3

26. Estill County

34.7

27. Trigg County

30.4

28. Thomas Nelson

30.2

29. LaRue County

29.0

30. McCreary Central

24.1

31. Bath County

22.0

32. Powell County

21.7

33. Hart County

20.6

34. Knott Central

18.5

35. Breathitt County

18.2

36. Sheldon Clark

18.1

37. Magoffin County

5.6

38. Jackson County

5.2

39. Pendleton County

2.5

40. Lewis County

1.2

41. Morgan County

0.1

Class 4A

1. Johnson Central

80.5

2. Franklin-Simpson

76.6

3. Hopkinsville

76.4

4. South Warren

76.3

5. Wayne County

74.4

6. John Hardin

72.4

7. Shelby County

71.1

8. Spencer County

65.7

9. Rockcastle County

64.8

10. Knox Central

63.7

11. Mercer County

62.0

12. Collins

60.6

13. Ashland Blazer

59.5

14. Franklin County

58.3

15. Allen County

56.2

16. East Jessamine

53.0

17. Bourbon County

51.3

18. Western

51.1

19. North Oldham

45.1

20. Taylor County

45.0

21. Greenup County

44.5

22. Madisonville

44.1

23. Valley

42.9

24. Scott High

42.6

25. Calloway County

41.7

26. Harrison County

40.8

27. Warren East

40.7

28. Warren Central

40.0

29. Holmes

33.8

30. Mason County

31.5

31. Boyd County

28.8

32. West Jessamine

28.5

33. Russell County

24.9

34. Marion County

21.3

35. Clay County

19.3

36. Hopkins Central

13.6

37. Rowan County

12.7

38. Logan County

9.8

39. East Carter

7.5

40. Breckinridge County

5.8

Class 5A

1. Bowling Green

90.3

2. Covington Catholic

80.2

3. Christian County

77.4

4. Pulaski County

76.1

5. Owensboro

74.7

6. Fern Creek

73.8

7. South Oldham

72.5

8. Southwestern

72.4

9. Highlands

72.3

10. Greenwood

67.5

11. Dixie Heights

64.7

12. Graves County

64.1

13. Madison Southern

63.6

14. Anderson County

59.6

15. North Bullitt

59.3

16. Bullitt East

57.9

17. Bullitt Central

55.5

18. Doss

53.4

19. Harlan County

52.8

20. North Laurel

50.9

21. Whitley County

50.1

22. Montgomery County

46.0

23. Lincoln County

45.4

24. Fairdale

44.8

25. Apollo

44.3

26. Letcher Central

44.0

26. Marshall County

44.0

28. Oldham County

41.4

29. Woodford County

39.6

30. Southern

38.6

31. South Laurel

36.2

32. Grant County

28.0

33. Atherton

22.9

34. Perry Central

22.3

35. Barren County

20.9

36. Grayson County

14.1

37. Iroquois

13.5

38. Nelson County

11.5

Class 6A

1. Trinity

93.7

2. Male

90.9

3. Simon Kenton

89.3

4. Scott County

86.5

5. Ryle

85.9

6. St. Xavier

85.4

7. Lafayette

84.8

8. McCracken County

84.1

9. Manual

82.4

9. Cooper

82.4

11. Conner

81.0

12. Ballard

80.5

13. Pleasure Ridge Park

77.5

14. Tates Creek

76.5

15. Central Hardin

73.0

16. Madison Central

71.7

17. North Hardin

71.0

18. Bryan Station

68.3

19. Henry Clay

66.8

20. Campbell County

63.4

21. Paul Dunbar

63.0

22. Eastern

60.1

23. Butler

58.8

24. Meade County

55.2

25. Henderson County

54.1

26. Daviess County

51.3

27. Clark County

51.0

28. Boone County

50.1

29. Muhlenberg County

35.8

30. Seneca

34.6

31. Jeffersontown

30.0

32. Ohio County

22.9

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Top 25

Rating

Last week

1. Trinity (7-0)

93.7

1

2. Male (6-1)

90.9

3

3. Bowling Green (7-0)

90.3

2

4. Simon Kenton (6-0)

89.3

4

5. Scott County (4-2)

86.5

5

6. Ryle (6-0)

85.9

6

7. St. Xavier (4-2)

85.4

7

8. Belfry (5-1)

85.1

10

9. Lafayette (6-1)

84.8

9

10. McCracken County (5-2)

84.1

8

11. Mayfield (7-0)

83.1

11

12. Manual (6-0)

82.4

13t

12. Cooper (5-2)

82.4

12

14. Louisville Christian (5-1)

81.9

15

15. Conner (5-1)

81.0

16

16. DeSales (5-1)

80.9

20

17. Johnson Central (6-0)

80.5

13t

17. Ballard (5-2)

80.5

17

19. Covington Catholic (4-2)

80.2

18

20. Pleasure Ridge Park (4-3)

77.5

19

21. Christian County (5-2)

77.4

21

22. Franklin-Simpson (7-0)

76.6

NR

23. Tates Creek (4-2)

76.5

24

24. Hopkinsville (5-1)

76.4

NR

25. South Warren (4-2)

76.3

25

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

Bracken County climbing out of football basement

View more video

Sports Videos