Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Eight unbeatens in high school football Top 25

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Top 25
Rating
Last week
1. Trinity (7-0)
93.7
1
2. Male (6-1)
90.9
3
3. Bowling Green (7-0)
90.3
2
4. Simon Kenton (6-0)
89.3
4
5. Scott County (4-2)
86.5
5
6. Ryle (6-0)
85.9
6
7. St. Xavier (4-2)
85.4
7
8. Belfry (5-1)
85.1
10
9. Lafayette (6-1)
84.8
9
10. McCracken County (5-2)
84.1
8
11. Mayfield (7-0)
83.1
11
12. Manual (6-0)
82.4
13t
12. Cooper (5-2)
82.4
12
14. Louisville Christian (5-1)
81.9
15
15. Conner (5-1)
81.0
16
16. DeSales (5-1)
80.9
20
17. Johnson Central (6-0)
80.5
13t
17. Ballard (5-2)
80.5
17
19. Covington Catholic (4-2)
80.2
18
20. Pleasure Ridge Park (4-3)
77.5
19
21. Christian County (5-2)
77.4
21
22. Franklin-Simpson (7-0)
76.6
NR
23. Tates Creek (4-2)
76.5
24
24. Hopkinsville (5-1)
76.4
NR
25. South Warren (4-2)
76.3
25
Class A
1. Paintsville
72.6
2. Beechwood
70.8
3. Pikeville
65.2
4. Russellville
60.1
5. Raceland
56.1
6. Hazard
50.5
7. Lou. Holy Cross
44.5
8. Williamsburg
40.9
9. Nicholas County
38.3
10. Frankfort
38.0
11. Fairview
37.9
12. Paris
35.6
13. Country Day
35.0
14. Campbellsville
31.4
15. Bishop Brossart
30.9
16. Ludlow
30.8
17. Bethlehem
29.9
18. Harlan
26.1
19. Pineville
24.3
20. Bracken County
21.4
21. Crittenden County
20.6
22. Lynn Camp
15.9
23. Bellevue
15.2
24. Eminence
14.6
25. Phelps
3.4
26. South Floyd
1.9
27. Caverna
1.1
28. Fulton City
0.9
29. Berea
0.1
29. Dayton
0.1
29. Fort Knox
0.1
29. Fulton County
0.1
29. Jenkins
0.1
Class 2A
1. Mayfield
83.1
2. Louisville Christian
81.9
3. DeSales
80.9
4. Danville
74.2
5. Owensboro Catholic
71.4
6. Lexington Christian
64.5
7. Newport Catholic
62.6
8. Lloyd
61.8
9. Cov. Holy Cross
59.1
10. Glasgow
56.1
11. Somerset
51.5
12. Butler County
50.2
13. Prestonsburg
46.1
14. Murray
44.9
15. Leslie County
41.4
16. Walton-Verona
39.3
17. Monroe County
37.4
18. Shelby Valley
36.8
19. Metcalfe County
35.8
20. Ballard Memorial
35.7
21. McLean County
27.7
22. Allen Central
25.0
23. Gallatin County
24.6
24. Middlesboro
21.5
25. Owen County
21.3
26. Green County
20.7
27. Hancock County
20.6
28. Washington County
20.3
29. East Ridge
9.8
30. Newport
9.7
31. Carroll County
8.8
32. Webster County
6.5
33. Todd Central
4.8
34. Clinton County
1.6
35. Betsy Layne
0.1
35. Shawnee
0.1
35. Trimble County
0.1
Class 3A
1. Belfry
85.1
2. Caldwell County
74.6
3. Boyle County
73.6
4. Corbin
72.1
5. Lexington Catholic
67.3
6. Central
66.4
7. Elizabethtown
64.6
8. Paducah Tilghman
63.1
9. Garrard County
59.5
10. Bardstown
59.1
11. Russell
56.2
12. Adair County
53.4
13. Casey County
49.6
14. Western Hills
48.6
15. Waggener
46.5
16. Bell County
45.6
17. Union County
45.4
18. Fleming County
44.7
19. Lawrence County
42.0
20. Pike Central
41.3
21. West Carter
40.9
22. Edmonson County
39.5
23. Moore
36.7
24. Henry County
35.6
25. Fort Campbell
35.3
26. Estill County
34.7
27. Trigg County
30.4
28. Thomas Nelson
30.2
29. LaRue County
29.0
30. McCreary Central
24.1
31. Bath County
22.0
32. Powell County
21.7
33. Hart County
20.6
34. Knott Central
18.5
35. Breathitt County
18.2
36. Sheldon Clark
18.1
37. Magoffin County
5.6
38. Jackson County
5.2
39. Pendleton County
2.5
40. Lewis County
1.2
41. Morgan County
0.1
Class 4A
1. Johnson Central
80.5
2. Franklin-Simpson
76.6
3. Hopkinsville
76.4
4. South Warren
76.3
5. Wayne County
74.4
6. John Hardin
72.4
7. Shelby County
71.1
8. Spencer County
65.7
9. Rockcastle County
64.8
10. Knox Central
63.7
11. Mercer County
62.0
12. Collins
60.6
13. Ashland Blazer
59.5
14. Franklin County
58.3
15. Allen County
56.2
16. East Jessamine
53.0
17. Bourbon County
51.3
18. Western
51.1
19. North Oldham
45.1
20. Taylor County
45.0
21. Greenup County
44.5
22. Madisonville
44.1
23. Valley
42.9
24. Scott High
42.6
25. Calloway County
41.7
26. Harrison County
40.8
27. Warren East
40.7
28. Warren Central
40.0
29. Holmes
33.8
30. Mason County
31.5
31. Boyd County
28.8
32. West Jessamine
28.5
33. Russell County
24.9
34. Marion County
21.3
35. Clay County
19.3
36. Hopkins Central
13.6
37. Rowan County
12.7
38. Logan County
9.8
39. East Carter
7.5
40. Breckinridge County
5.8
Class 5A
1. Bowling Green
90.3
2. Covington Catholic
80.2
3. Christian County
77.4
4. Pulaski County
76.1
5. Owensboro
74.7
6. Fern Creek
73.8
7. South Oldham
72.5
8. Southwestern
72.4
9. Highlands
72.3
10. Greenwood
67.5
11. Dixie Heights
64.7
12. Graves County
64.1
13. Madison Southern
63.6
14. Anderson County
59.6
15. North Bullitt
59.3
16. Bullitt East
57.9
17. Bullitt Central
55.5
18. Doss
53.4
19. Harlan County
52.8
20. North Laurel
50.9
21. Whitley County
50.1
22. Montgomery County
46.0
23. Lincoln County
45.4
24. Fairdale
44.8
25. Apollo
44.3
26. Letcher Central
44.0
26. Marshall County
44.0
28. Oldham County
41.4
29. Woodford County
39.6
30. Southern
38.6
31. South Laurel
36.2
32. Grant County
28.0
33. Atherton
22.9
34. Perry Central
22.3
35. Barren County
20.9
36. Grayson County
14.1
37. Iroquois
13.5
38. Nelson County
11.5
Class 6A
1. Trinity
93.7
2. Male
90.9
3. Simon Kenton
89.3
4. Scott County
86.5
5. Ryle
85.9
6. St. Xavier
85.4
7. Lafayette
84.8
8. McCracken County
84.1
9. Manual
82.4
9. Cooper
82.4
11. Conner
81.0
12. Ballard
80.5
13. Pleasure Ridge Park
77.5
14. Tates Creek
76.5
15. Central Hardin
73.0
16. Madison Central
71.7
17. North Hardin
71.0
18. Bryan Station
68.3
19. Henry Clay
66.8
20. Campbell County
63.4
21. Paul Dunbar
63.0
22. Eastern
60.1
23. Butler
58.8
24. Meade County
55.2
25. Henderson County
54.1
26. Daviess County
51.3
27. Clark County
51.0
28. Boone County
50.1
29. Muhlenberg County
35.8
30. Seneca
34.6
31. Jeffersontown
30.0
32. Ohio County
22.9
