Monday’s Kentucky high school sports results

Here are additional high school results and statistics from Monday night:
Girls’ soccer
At Lafayette
Lexington Catholic 4, Lafayette 1
Goals—LC: Tranter 2, Harper, Van Hoeve; L: Farrer
Goalkeepers—LC: Thompson; L: Cordle
Records: Lex. Catholic 9-8-2, Lafayette 5-8-1
At Tates Creek
Tates Creek 6, Model 1
Goals—TC: Robertson 2, Prigge, Disponette, Blackburn, McClarney; M: Valencia
Goalkeepers—TC: Je.Shalash, Kluesner, Ja.Shalash; M: Vickers, Felix
