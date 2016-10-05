Wednesday’s Kentucky high school sports results

Follow along throughout the high school fall sports season as the Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com provide scores, stats and highlights from events around Central Kentucky and the rest of the state.
Boys’ soccer
Lexington Catholic 2, Henry Clay 1
Boyd Co. 6, West Carter 0
Fairdale 2, Bullitt East 0
Fern Creek 1, Central 0
Marion Co. 4, Bethlehem 3
Mason Co. 7, East Carter 0
Walden 1, Brown 0
Girls’ soccer
Lexington Christian 6, LaRue Co. 0
Goals—LCA: Car. Downing (2), Cam. Downing, Tackett, Jacobs, Sheely
Goalkeepers—LCA: G. Henry; LC: Bauer
Records—Lexington Christian 10-7, LaRue Co. 6-10-1
HENRY CLAY 1, CLARK CO. 0
Goal—HC: Gray
Goalkeeper—HC: Patton; CC-Woosley
LEXINGTON CATHOLIC 3, WOODFORD CO. 1
Goals—LC: Wahle, M. Corbett, Tranter; WC: Tucker
Goalkeepers—LC: Williams, Thompson; WC: Jordan
Records—Lexington Catholic 10-8-2, Woodford Co. 9-4-2
Bourbon Co. 1, Sayre 0
Lafayette 2, Model 0
West Jessamine 5, Tates Creek 0
Anderson Co. 5, Henry Co. 0
Bardstown 10, Bullitt Central 0
Bethlehem 10, Marion Co. 0
Butler 8, Fairdale 1
Collins 6, Pleasure Ridge Park 2
Manual 8, Collegiate 1
East Carter 2, Mason Co. 1
East Jessamine 2, Harrison Co. 0
Mercer Co. 3, Franklin Co. 1
Newport Central Catholic 2, Dixie Heights 1
Ryle 2, Campbell Co. 1
Thomas Nelson 2, Central Hardin 2
Villa Madonna 2, Ludlow 0
Walton-Verona 2, Gallatin Co. 1
Western Hills 8, Paris 0
Volleyball
Bracken Co. 2, Mason Co. 1 (23-25, 25-17, 25-23)
Butler 2, Jeffersontown 0 (25-17, 25-22)
Collins 3, Shelby Co. 0 (25-19, 25-10, 25-13)
Dayton 3, Holmes 0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-11)
Harrison Co. 2, Bourbon Co. 0 (25-15, 25-13)
Louisville Holy Cross 2, Eastern 1 (25-18, 23-25, 25-23)
Lloyd Memorial 3, Gallatin Co. 1 (25-17, 18-25, 25-15, 25-20)
Nicholas Co. 2, Pendleton Co. 1 (25-19, 27-29, 25-15)
Seneca 2, Central 0 (25-20, 25-16)
Shelby Valley 3, Jenkins 1 (25-16, 27-25, 25-27, 25-21)
