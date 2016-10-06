West Jessamine routs Tates Creek in final regular-season match for top-20 clubs

In a battle of girls' soccer state-title hopefuls, West Jessamine dominated Tates Creek and got a 5-0 win on its home field Wednesday night.
It was the last regular-season contest for both teams. West Jessamine, ranked seventh in the latest Maher Rankings, finished 16-4-1 while No. 18 Tates Creek ended the season 11-7-1.
Eva Mitchell, a senior committed to the University of Kentucky, scored two goals for the Colts. She started the barrage with a penalty kick in the ninth minute after Creek was called for a foul in the box. Her second, a header off an assist from fellow UK commit Anna Lee, put West Jessamine ahead 4-0 early in the second half.
Lee, a senior, scored a goal, as did freshman Hailey Cole and sophomore Saraya Young.
“I think eveyrone was really excited and ready to play,” Mitchell said of West Jessamine’s effort on Wednesday. “I know a lot of the younger girls, they play on the same club team as the Tates Creek girls so they were really fired up to play. Everyone just jelled and connected well.”
It was the worst loss of the year for the Commodores, who hadn't given up more than three goals in a game this season. The margin of victory tied for the third-largest this season for the Colts.
Tates Creek seeks its first 11th Region tournament berth since 2013 when it begins 43rd District tournament play next week. The Commodores open with Paul Laurence Dunbar in the semifinals round Tuesday.
West Jessamine already has earned a berth to the 12th Region tournament by virtue of its No. 1 seed in the 46th District tournament. It will meet the winner between Mercer County and East Jessamine in the finals of that tournament on Wednesday.
