Football highlights: LCA routs Middlesboro; Lafayette shuts out Clark Co.

Lexington Christian showed no sign of rust coming off last week’s bye. The Eagles torched visiting Middlesboro 49-6 behind 176 rushing yards and four touchdowns by junior workhorse Dillon Wheatley, improving to 7-0 on the year.
LCA found the end zone early in its opening drive when Logan Nieves hit Caelan Lebryk for a 42-yard touchdown. Three minutes later wide receiver Drayden Burton scored his first rushing TD of the year, scoring from 25 yards out.
Wheatley gave the Eagles a 21-0 first-quarter lead with an eight-yard rushing score on LCA’s next possession and ran for a 66-yard touchdown late in the third quarter. Wheatley averaged 13.5 yards per carry against Middlesboro (1-6) and has now rushed for 13 touchdowns on the season.
Lebryk led LCA receivers with 67 yards. Wade Drake added a 51 yard touchdown catch from Brayden Miller. The Eagles outgained the Yellowjackets 413-135 and converted 18 first downs while allowing just five.
Lafayette 43, Clark Co. 0: Walker Wood threw for 289 yards and two touchdowns on 12-for-19 passing and added 39 rushing yards and a TD on the ground to lead the Generals to a rout of host Clark County.
The Generals made quick work of the Cardinals by scoring 33 first-quarter points. Cameron Morgan had two rushing touchdowns in the quarter, including a 37-yarder for the game’s first score. On the ensuing Clark County possession, Dezmon Simpson returned a Cardinals fumble six yards for a touchdown. Wood hit Quinten Brown for a 61-yard touchdown to close out the quarter, then hooked up with Noah Phillips for a 17-yard touchdown early in the second. Brown caught three passes for 135 yards.
After hemorrhaging points in last week’s 65-55 shootout victory over Bryan Station the Generals’ defense surrendered just 78 to Clark County (1-6). Lafayette (7-1) will face a tougher test next Friday when it hosts Madison Central (6-1).
Scott Co. 56, Henry Clay 7: The Cardinals rumbled for 415 rushing yards to pound the Blue Devils in Georgetown. Five different rushers found the end zone for Scott County (5-2), including Brice Fryman with a team-high 93 yards and two touchdowns. Kendrick Hamilton added 85 yards and two scores of his own.
Quarterback Josh Davis attempted just five passes, completing two, including a 41-yard touchdown to Glenn Covington. The lone score for Henry Clay (1-5) came on a 28-yard pass from Montaveon Bean to Zac Berezowitz.
The Blue Devils host Paul Dunbar next Friday while Scott County travels to Bryan Station.
Dixie Heights 40, Highlands 20: The Bluebirds had no answer for the Colonels’ ground attack on Friday. Jose Torres ripped off 241 rushing yards and three touchdowns and Cameron Barrett added 178 yards, including a 70-yard TD, to lead Dixie Heights (4-3) to its second home win of the year. Brandon Barker added 89 yards and a pair of rushing TDs for the Colonels, who ran for 545 yards as a team.
Quarterback Brady Gosney passed for 223 yards and three touchdowns in the loss. Braden Posey caught seven passes for 96 yards and a touchdown for Highlands (1-6).
Central Hardin 47, Collins 39: The Bruins played from behind for the most of the night, fighting back from a 20-7 second-quarter deficit and a 39-28 third-quarter hole to edge the host Titans.
Central Hardin finally took the lead on a 29-yard TD run by Trae Talley with just over eight minutes left in the game. DeOnta Duncan added a 23-yard rushing score to seal the comeback with 1:24 left to play.
Collins quarterback JR Lucas passed for 402 yards and five touchdowns, including scoring strikes to Dalton Maggard and Payton Hawk to give the Titans a 13-0 lead.
Darius Barber carried 14 times for 153 yards and a touchdown for Central Hardin (4-3). Maggard caught 12 passes for 263 yards and three touchdowns and Hawk added 113 yards and a pair of TDs for Collins (4-3).
Franklin Co. 48, Spencer Co. 35: The Flyers rode the arm of Dalton Landrum and the legs of Denzel Vance to a wild win on Friday, taking the lead with 5:45 left in the fourth quarter to upset the visiting Bears in a shootout.
Landrum hit Tre Simmons from 33 yards out for the go-ahead score, then found Jerimiah Green for a 25-yard TD pass with just under three minutes left to seal the win.
Vance rushed 21 times for 214 yards and a TD and grabbed a receiving TD as well for Franklin County (3-5). Landrum completed 21 of 29 passes for 225 yards and five scores and carried six times for 51 yards and a TD.
Branden Leff was a monster for Spencer County (6-2) in the loss, rushing for 350 yards, including two 74-yard touchdowns and a 61-yarder.
Anderson Co. 10, Woodford Co. 7: A 22-yard field goal from Dalton Wells with 4:51 left in the second quarter proved to be the game-winner for the host Bearcats. RJ Boies got Anderson County (3-4) on the board early in the first quarter with a three-yard TD run. Malik Richards caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Duke for Woodford County’s (3-4) only score.
Boyle Co. 47, Garrard Co. 14: Landen Bartleson had three rushing touchdowns, including a 30-yarder, to lead host Boyle County (4-3) to its fourth straight win after starting the season 0-3. Garrard County (4-3) knotted things up at 14-all in the first quarter with a 38-yard touchdown pass by Connor Isaacs and a 48-yard rushing score from Josh Warren, but the Rebels’ defense held the Golden Lions scoreless for the final three quarters.
Union Co. 40, Fort Campbell 24: Donte Smith rushed 12 times for 117 yards and three touchdowns to lead Union County (5-2) past Fort Campbell (2-5). Smith missed the second half because of an injury and Chris Bledsoe rushed for 117 yards on 14 carries in his absence. Abdel Howard passed for 330 yards and a touchdown in the loss.
Nicholas Co. 35, Paris 27: Trailing 27-22 at halftime, Nicholas County held the Greyhounds scoreless in the second half and got touchdown runs from Dalton Daley and Zack Richardson after the break to remain undefeated at 8-0. Daley opened the game with a 67-yard touchdown run and Richardson followed with a 46-yard score before Paris (4-4) put up three unanswered TDs to take the lead. Quarterback Aaron Maggard tossed two touchdown passes to Eric Johnson in the loss.
Harrison Co. 35, Mason Co. 21: Running back Luke Slucher rushed 15 times for 115 yards and three touchdowns to lead Harrison County (5-3) past Mason County (2-5). Tyrion Fox had two rushing touchdowns for the Royals.
