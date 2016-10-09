Lots of district tournament soccer on the horizon in Lexington

Some Lexington soccer teams will play their final games this week. Others will look to build momentum en route to postseason goals set way back in the early part of summer.
District tournamnent season is upon us. All four tournaments of which Lexington schools are apart will be played in the city.
Henry Clay hosts the boys’ and girls’ 42nd District tournaments, the boys getting underway Monday and the girls on Tuesday. Both finals will take place on Wednesday beginning at 6 p.m.
The host Blue Devils earned the No. 1 seed and open against Sayre in both fields. Bryan Station and Scott County face off in the other games. Those winners will advance to the 42nd District finals and earn an automatic berth to the 11th Region tournament.
Lafayette went 4-0 in district play to earn a No. 1 seed for the first time 43rd District history. The Generals open against the first-round winner between Lexington Christian and host Tates Creek.
Paul Laurence Dunbar meets Lexington Catholic in the 2-3 matchup for a shot at the finals. The Bulldogs have advanced to seven straight regional tournaments; the Knights advanced to their first regional in three seasons last year.
Lexington Catholic’s girls own the No. 1 seed in the 43rd District for the third straight season and will play the winner between Lexington Christian and host Lafayette in the semifinals. Paul Laurence Dunbar and Tates Creek, who played to a draw in extra time before Dunbar claimed a shootout victory two weeks ago, meet again in the other semifinal.
Who to follow
The Lexington Herald-Leader will supply ample coverage of all four tournaments throughout the week in print and online. Here’s a schedule of reporters to follow on Twitter:
Monday: Boys’ 42nd District semifinals, Josh Sullivan (@sullyjosh)
Tuesday: Boys’ 43rd District semifinals, Josh Moore (@HLpreps); 43rd District semifinals, Josh Sullivan (@sullyjosh)
Wednesday: Boys’ and girls’ 42nd District finals, Josh Moore (@HLpreps)
Thursday: Boys’ 43rd District finals, Josh Moore (@HLpreps); Girls’ 43rd District finals, Jared Peck (@ItSaysHere)
42nd District Soccer Tournament
BOYS at Henry Clay
Monday: Henry Clay (8-9-1) vs. Sayre (4-9), 6 p.m.; Bryan Station (8-7-2) vs. Scott County (8-6-1), 8 p.m.
Wednesday: Finals, 6 p.m.
GIRLS at Henry Clay
Tuesday: Henry Clay (12-2-1) vs. Sayre (8-6-1), 6 p.m.; Scott County (9-5-1) vs. Bryan Station (10-6-1), 8 p.m.
Wednesday: Finals, 8 p.m.
43rd District Soccer Tournament
BOYS at Tates Creek
Monday: Tates Creek (6-11) vs. Lexington Christian (10-8-1), 7 p.m.
Tuesday: Lafayette (15-4-1) vs. Monday’s winner, 6 p.m. Paul Laurence Dunbar (11-4-2) vs. Lexington Catholic (10-7-3), 8 p.m.
Thursday: Finals, 7 p.m.
GIRLS at Lafayette
Monday: Lexington Christian (10-7) vs. Lafayette (6-9-1), 7 p.m.
Tuesday: Lexington Catholic (10-8-2) vs. Monday’s winner, 6 p.m.; Paul Laurence Dunbar (12-5-2) vs. Tates Creek (11-7-1), 8 p.m.
Thursday: Finals, 7 p.m.
