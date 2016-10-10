High school football: Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State

Top 25
Oct. 9, 2016
Ratings
Last week
1. Trinity (8-0)
94.5
1
2. Male (6-1)
90.9
2
3. Bowling Green (7-0)
90.3
3
4. Simon Kenton (7-0)
89.7
4
5. Scott County (5-2)
87.9
5
6. Ryle (7-0)
86.3
6
6. St. Xavier (5-2)
86.3
7
8. Belfry (6-1)
85.4
8
9. Lafayette (7-1)
85.3
9
10. McCracken County (6-2)
84.7
10
11. Mayfield (7-0)
83.1
11
12. Conner (6-1)
82.6
15
13. Louisville Christian (6-1)
82.4
14
13. Cooper (5-3)
82.4
t12
15. Manual (6-1)
81.9
t12
16. DeSales (5-2)
80.7
16
16. Johnson Central (7-0)
80.7
t17
18. Ballard (5-2)
80.5
t17
19. Covington Catholic (5-2)
80.1
19
20. Pleasure Ridge Park (5-3)
79.7
20
21. Franklin-Simpson (8-0)
78.5
22
22. Christian County (6-2)
78.0
21
23. Madison Central (6-1)
76.5
NR
24. Pulaski County (6-1)
76.3
NR
25. Boyle County (4-3)
76.0
NR
Class A
1. Paintsville
73.0
2. Beechwood
69.6
3. Pikeville
65.2
4. Russellville
60.1
5. Raceland
56.1
6. Hazard
52.7
7. Williamsburg
41.9
8. Frankfort
39.9
9. Country Day
39.7
10. Lou. Holy Cross
39.6
11. Nicholas County
39.1
12. Fairview
37.6
13. Paris
34.5
14. Bishop Brossart
32.2
15. Campbellsville
31.4
16. Bethlehem
31.0
17. Ludlow
29.4
18. Harlan
24.8
19. Pineville
24.2
20. Bracken County
19.7
21. Crittenden County
18.1
22. Bellevue
16.3
23. Lynn Camp
15.4
24. Eminence
12.2
25. Phelps
3.4
26. Jenkins
1.0
27. Dayton
0.9
27. Fulton City
0.9
29. South Floyd
0.2
30. Berea
0.1
30. Caverna
0.1
30. Fort Knox
0.1
30. Fulton County
0.1
Class 2A
1. Mayfield
83.1
2. Louisville Christian
82.4
3. DeSales
80.7
4. Danville
74.2
5. Owensboro Catholic
69.2
6. Newport Catholic
64.9
7. Lexington Christian
64.7
8. Lloyd
62.4
9. Cov. Holy Cross
57.0
10. Glasgow
56.1
11. Somerset
51.8
12. Butler County
50.2
13. Murray
44.9
14. Leslie County
43.2
14. Prestonsburg
43.2
16. Walton-Verona
39.8
17. Shelby Valley
38.1
18. Ballard Memorial
37.8
19. Monroe County
37.4
20. Metcalfe County
35.8
21. McLean County
27.9
22. Allen Central
25.1
23. Gallatin County
23.7
24. Owen County
23.4
25. Hancock County
22.8
26. Washington County
21.9
27. Middlesboro
21.2
28. Green County
20.7
29. Newport
9.4
30. Carroll County
8.8
31. East Ridge
7.9
32. Webster County
5.8
33. Todd Central
3.9
34. Clinton County
1.6
35. Betsy Layne
0.1
35. Shawnee
0.1
35. Trimble County
0.1
Class 3A
1. Belfry
85.4
2. Boyle County
76.0
3. Caldwell County
74.9
4. Corbin
72.1
5. Lexington Catholic
69.2
6. Central
68.1
7. Elizabethtown
64.6
8. Paducah Tilghman
63.1
9. Bardstown
57.8
10. Garrard County
57.4
11. Russell
56.2
12. Adair County
53.4
13. Casey County
49.6
14. Western Hills
46.8
15. Union County
46.3
15. Waggener
46.3
17. Fleming County
45.7
18. Bell County
45.6
19. Lawrence County
41.9
20. West Carter
39.8
21. Pike Central
39.1
22. Moore
37.9
23. Edmonson County
36.5
24. Henry County
35.6
25. Estill County
34.7
26. Fort Campbell
34.2
27. Trigg County
30.2
28. LaRue County
29.0
29. Thomas Nelson
28.5
30. McCreary Central
25.6
31. Bath County
24.0
32. Hart County
23.2
33. Powell County
20.0
34. Breathitt County
19.3
35. Knott Central
18.3
36. Sheldon Clark
18.1
37. Magoffin County
5.6
38. Jackson County
5.2
39. Pendleton County
2.1
40. Lewis County
0.1
40. Morgan County
0.1
Class 4A
1. Johnson Central
80.7
2. Franklin-Simpson
78.5
3. South Warren
75.8
4. Wayne County
74.3
5. Hopkinsville
73.8
6. John Hardin
72.4
7. Shelby County
71.5
8. Knox Central
64.2
9. Spencer County
63.3
10. Rockcastle County
62.2
11. Collins
60.9
11. Franklin County
60.9
13. Ashland Blazer
60.6
14. Mercer County
60.2
15. Allen County
54.6
16. Bourbon County
53.2
17. East Jessamine
52.7
18. Western
52.2
19. Taylor County
45.3
20. North Oldham
44.9
21. Greenup County
44.5
22. Madisonville
43.9
23. Scott High
42.6
24. Calloway County
41.9
25. Valley
41.8
26. Harrison County
41.6
27. Warren East
41.4
28. Warren Central
40.0
29. Holmes
31.8
30. Mason County
30.5
31. West Jessamine
30.2
32. Russell County
27.4
33. Boyd County
24.2
34. Marion County
21.3
35. Clay County
19.3
36. Rowan County
16.6
37. Hopkins Central
13.4
38. Logan County
12.2
39. East Carter
6.0
40. Breckinridge County
5.8
Class 5A
1. Bowling Green
90.3
2. Covington Catholic
80.1
3. Christian County
78.0
4. Pulaski County
76.3
5. Owensboro
75.5
6. Fern Creek
74.4
7. South Oldham
74.0
8. Southwestern
73.3
9. Highlands
69.2
10. Dixie Heights
68.2
11. Greenwood
67.5
12. Madison Southern
66.5
13. Graves County
64.1
14. Anderson County
58.2
15. Bullitt East
56.7
15. North Bullitt
56.7
17. Bullitt Central
54.8
18. Doss
53.1
19. Harlan County
52.8
20. North Laurel
51.9
21. Whitley County
51.1
22. Lincoln County
45.4
23. Apollo
43.9
24. Fairdale
43.5
25. Marshall County
43.4
26. Montgomery County
43.2
27. Letcher Central
43.0
28. Oldham County
42.1
29. Woodford County
40.9
30. Southern
39.7
31. South Laurel
35.4
32. Grant County
28.2
33. Atherton
23.0
34. Perry Central
21.1
35. Barren County
20.9
36. Grayson County
14.1
37. Nelson County
13.8
38. Iroquois
12.8
Class 6A
1. Trinity
94.5
2. Male
90.9
3. Simon Kenton
89.7
4. Scott County
87.9
5. Ryle
86.3
5. St. Xavier
86.3
7. Lafayette
85.3
8. McCracken County
84.7
9. Conner
82.6
10. Cooper
82.4
11. Manual
81.9
12. Ballard
80.5
13. Pleasure Ridge
79.7
14. Madison Central
76.5
15. Central Hardin
73.1
16. Tates Creek
72.2
17. Bryan Station
71.8
18. North Hardin
70.0
19. Henry Clay
64.5
20. Henderson County
63.4
21. Campbell County
60.7
22. Paul Dunbar
59.8
23. Eastern
59.0
24. Butler
56.9
25. Meade County
56.5
26. Daviess County
52.9
27. Clark County
50.4
28. Boone County
49.7
29. Seneca
35.5
30. Muhlenberg County
34.1
31. Jeffersontown
28.8
32. Ohio County
22.9
