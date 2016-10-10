High School Sports

October 10, 2016 7:30 PM

High school football: Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State

Top 25

Oct. 9, 2016

Ratings

Last week

1. Trinity (8-0)

94.5

1

2. Male (6-1)

90.9

2

3. Bowling Green (7-0)

90.3

3

4. Simon Kenton (7-0)

89.7

4

5. Scott County (5-2)

87.9

5

6. Ryle (7-0)

86.3

6

6. St. Xavier (5-2)

86.3

7

8. Belfry (6-1)

85.4

8

9. Lafayette (7-1)

85.3

9

10. McCracken County (6-2)

84.7

10

11. Mayfield (7-0)

83.1

11

12. Conner (6-1)

82.6

15

13. Louisville Christian (6-1)

82.4

14

13. Cooper (5-3)

82.4

t12

15. Manual (6-1)

81.9

t12

16. DeSales (5-2)

80.7

16

16. Johnson Central (7-0)

80.7

t17

18. Ballard (5-2)

80.5

t17

19. Covington Catholic (5-2)

80.1

19

20. Pleasure Ridge Park (5-3)

79.7

20

21. Franklin-Simpson (8-0)

78.5

22

22. Christian County (6-2)

78.0

21

23. Madison Central (6-1)

76.5

NR

24. Pulaski County (6-1)

76.3

NR

25. Boyle County (4-3)

76.0

NR

Class A

1. Paintsville

73.0

2. Beechwood

69.6

3. Pikeville

65.2

4. Russellville

60.1

5. Raceland

56.1

6. Hazard

52.7

7. Williamsburg

41.9

8. Frankfort

39.9

9. Country Day

39.7

10. Lou. Holy Cross

39.6

11. Nicholas County

39.1

12. Fairview

37.6

13. Paris

34.5

14. Bishop Brossart

32.2

15. Campbellsville

31.4

16. Bethlehem

31.0

17. Ludlow

29.4

18. Harlan

24.8

19. Pineville

24.2

20. Bracken County

19.7

21. Crittenden County

18.1

22. Bellevue

16.3

23. Lynn Camp

15.4

24. Eminence

12.2

25. Phelps

3.4

26. Jenkins

1.0

27. Dayton

0.9

27. Fulton City

0.9

29. South Floyd

0.2

30. Berea

0.1

30. Caverna

0.1

30. Fort Knox

0.1

30. Fulton County

0.1

Class 2A

1. Mayfield

83.1

2. Louisville Christian

82.4

3. DeSales

80.7

4. Danville

74.2

5. Owensboro Catholic

69.2

6. Newport Catholic

64.9

7. Lexington Christian

64.7

8. Lloyd

62.4

9. Cov. Holy Cross

57.0

10. Glasgow

56.1

11. Somerset

51.8

12. Butler County

50.2

13. Murray

44.9

14. Leslie County

43.2

14. Prestonsburg

43.2

16. Walton-Verona

39.8

17. Shelby Valley

38.1

18. Ballard Memorial

37.8

19. Monroe County

37.4

20. Metcalfe County

35.8

21. McLean County

27.9

22. Allen Central

25.1

23. Gallatin County

23.7

24. Owen County

23.4

25. Hancock County

22.8

26. Washington County

21.9

27. Middlesboro

21.2

28. Green County

20.7

29. Newport

9.4

30. Carroll County

8.8

31. East Ridge

7.9

32. Webster County

5.8

33. Todd Central

3.9

34. Clinton County

1.6

35. Betsy Layne

0.1

35. Shawnee

0.1

35. Trimble County

0.1

Class 3A

1. Belfry

85.4

2. Boyle County

76.0

3. Caldwell County

74.9

4. Corbin

72.1

5. Lexington Catholic

69.2

6. Central

68.1

7. Elizabethtown

64.6

8. Paducah Tilghman

63.1

9. Bardstown

57.8

10. Garrard County

57.4

11. Russell

56.2

12. Adair County

53.4

13. Casey County

49.6

14. Western Hills

46.8

15. Union County

46.3

15. Waggener

46.3

17. Fleming County

45.7

18. Bell County

45.6

19. Lawrence County

41.9

20. West Carter

39.8

21. Pike Central

39.1

22. Moore

37.9

23. Edmonson County

36.5

24. Henry County

35.6

25. Estill County

34.7

26. Fort Campbell

34.2

27. Trigg County

30.2

28. LaRue County

29.0

29. Thomas Nelson

28.5

30. McCreary Central

25.6

31. Bath County

24.0

32. Hart County

23.2

33. Powell County

20.0

34. Breathitt County

19.3

35. Knott Central

18.3

36. Sheldon Clark

18.1

37. Magoffin County

5.6

38. Jackson County

5.2

39. Pendleton County

2.1

40. Lewis County

0.1

40. Morgan County

0.1

Class 4A

1. Johnson Central

80.7

2. Franklin-Simpson

78.5

3. South Warren

75.8

4. Wayne County

74.3

5. Hopkinsville

73.8

6. John Hardin

72.4

7. Shelby County

71.5

8. Knox Central

64.2

9. Spencer County

63.3

10. Rockcastle County

62.2

11. Collins

60.9

11. Franklin County

60.9

13. Ashland Blazer

60.6

14. Mercer County

60.2

15. Allen County

54.6

16. Bourbon County

53.2

17. East Jessamine

52.7

18. Western

52.2

19. Taylor County

45.3

20. North Oldham

44.9

21. Greenup County

44.5

22. Madisonville

43.9

23. Scott High

42.6

24. Calloway County

41.9

25. Valley

41.8

26. Harrison County

41.6

27. Warren East

41.4

28. Warren Central

40.0

29. Holmes

31.8

30. Mason County

30.5

31. West Jessamine

30.2

32. Russell County

27.4

33. Boyd County

24.2

34. Marion County

21.3

35. Clay County

19.3

36. Rowan County

16.6

37. Hopkins Central

13.4

38. Logan County

12.2

39. East Carter

6.0

40. Breckinridge County

5.8

Class 5A

1. Bowling Green

90.3

2. Covington Catholic

80.1

3. Christian County

78.0

4. Pulaski County

76.3

5. Owensboro

75.5

6. Fern Creek

74.4

7. South Oldham

74.0

8. Southwestern

73.3

9. Highlands

69.2

10. Dixie Heights

68.2

11. Greenwood

67.5

12. Madison Southern

66.5

13. Graves County

64.1

14. Anderson County

58.2

15. Bullitt East

56.7

15. North Bullitt

56.7

17. Bullitt Central

54.8

18. Doss

53.1

19. Harlan County

52.8

20. North Laurel

51.9

21. Whitley County

51.1

22. Lincoln County

45.4

23. Apollo

43.9

24. Fairdale

43.5

25. Marshall County

43.4

26. Montgomery County

43.2

27. Letcher Central

43.0

28. Oldham County

42.1

29. Woodford County

40.9

30. Southern

39.7

31. South Laurel

35.4

32. Grant County

28.2

33. Atherton

23.0

34. Perry Central

21.1

35. Barren County

20.9

36. Grayson County

14.1

37. Nelson County

13.8

38. Iroquois

12.8

Class 6A

1. Trinity

94.5

2. Male

90.9

3. Simon Kenton

89.7

4. Scott County

87.9

5. Ryle

86.3

5. St. Xavier

86.3

7. Lafayette

85.3

8. McCracken County

84.7

9. Conner

82.6

10. Cooper

82.4

11. Manual

81.9

12. Ballard

80.5

13. Pleasure Ridge

79.7

14. Madison Central

76.5

15. Central Hardin

73.1

16. Tates Creek

72.2

17. Bryan Station

71.8

18. North Hardin

70.0

19. Henry Clay

64.5

20. Henderson County

63.4

21. Campbell County

60.7

22. Paul Dunbar

59.8

23. Eastern

59.0

24. Butler

56.9

25. Meade County

56.5

26. Daviess County

52.9

27. Clark County

50.4

28. Boone County

49.7

29. Seneca

35.5

30. Muhlenberg County

34.1

31. Jeffersontown

28.8

32. Ohio County

22.9

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

Madison Central football starting to believe

View more video

Sports Videos