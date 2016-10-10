Henry Clay boys rout Sayre in 42nd District soccer semifinals

The Henry Clay boys’ soccer team wasted no time punching a ticket to the 42nd District finals, scoring two early goals on their way to a 5-0 rout of Sayre on Monday.
The No. 1 seed Blue Devils, who are hosting the tournament, got two goals apiece from Nick Whitehouse and Will Shapiro and another score from Ethan MacGillivray.
Henry Clay’s first goal came eight minutes into the game on Whitehouse’s successful penalty kick after he was tackled from behind in the box. Whitehouse gave the Blue Devils a 2-0 lead about ten minutes later when forward Trustun Ashburn dribbled past two defenders then hit him with a long pass that he sent into the back of the net.
“When you can score goals early like that it opens up the game. That allowed us to press them and not sit back. Getting those early goals allowed the game to open up for us,” said Henry Clay head coach Jason Behler.
Sayre’s Will Newton drew his second yellow card late in the first half and was disqualified, giving the Blue Devils an 11-on-10 advantage the rest of the game.
Behler said that Ashburn’s energy was key to the Blue Devils’ fast start.
“Trustun’s work rate up top really set the tone from the get-go,” he said. “He was putting their defenders under a lot of pressure. He played an exceptional game.”
LCA GIRLS CLIP LAFAYETTE
The Lexington Christian girls’ soccer team advanced to the 43rd District semifinals, knocking off tournament host Lafayette 2-1 on Monday night to sweep the season series with the Generals.
Lexi Sheely and Riley Fairchild each had goals for the Eagles, while Lindi DeBilzan scored for Lafayette. LCA draws No. 1 seed Lexington Catholic in Tuesday’s first semifinal matchup at 6 p.m. The Knights beat the Eagles 4-1 on Sept. 19. Paul Dunbar and Tates Creek face off in the second semifinal at 8 p.m.
HENRY CLAY 5, SAYRE 0
Goals—H: Whitehouse 2, Shapiro 2, MacGillivray 1.
Goalkeepers—H: Gregory, Cole. S: Goodman.
Records: Henry Clay 9-9-1, Sayre 4-10.
