High School Sports

October 11, 2016 7:19 AM

Monday’s Kentucky high school sports results

Herald-Leader Staff Report

Follow along throughout the high school fall sports season as the Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com provide scores, stats and highlights from events around Central Kentucky and the rest of the state.

Here are some useful links to our Kentucky.com scoreboards. (Scroll to the bottom of this page for links to additional media around Kentucky that cover high school athletics):

Coaches, if you have results to report, please call our Sports desk at (859) 231-3225 or 1-888-222-7026 after 5 p.m.

Here are additional high school results and statistics from Monday night:

Boys’ soccer

41st District Tournament at Woodford Co.

WOODFORD CO. 9, FRANKFORT 0

Goals—W: Evans 3, Cromwell 2, Whisman 1, Karbach 1, Caloca 1, Phelps 1.

Goalkeepers—W: Stanley. F: Boone.

Records: Woodford Co. 11-6-4, Frankfort 9-8-2.

 

42 District Tournament at Henry Clay

HENRY CLAY 5, SAYRE 0

Goals—H: Whitehouse 2, Shapiro 2, MacGillivray 1.

Goalkeepers—H: Gregory, Cole. S: Goodman.

Records: Henry Clay 9-9-1, Sayre 4-10.

Girls’ soccer

43rd District Tournament at Lafayette

LEXINGTON CHRISTIAN 2, LAFAYETTE 1

Goals—LCA: Sheely 1, Fairchild 1. Laf: Debilzan.

Goalkeepers—LCA: G. Henry. Laf: Gillen.

Records: LCA 11-7, Lafayette 6-10-1.

Volleyball

At Pendleton Co.

Pendleton Co. def. Augusta 2-0 (25-11, 25-12)

Records: Pendleton Co. 8-20, Augusta 1-18

