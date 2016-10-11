Monday’s Kentucky high school sports results

Follow along throughout the high school fall sports season as the Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com provide scores, stats and highlights from events around Central Kentucky and the rest of the state.
Boys’ soccer
41st District Tournament at Woodford Co.
WOODFORD CO. 9, FRANKFORT 0
Goals—W: Evans 3, Cromwell 2, Whisman 1, Karbach 1, Caloca 1, Phelps 1.
Goalkeepers—W: Stanley. F: Boone.
Records: Woodford Co. 11-6-4, Frankfort 9-8-2.
42 District Tournament at Henry Clay
HENRY CLAY 5, SAYRE 0
Goals—H: Whitehouse 2, Shapiro 2, MacGillivray 1.
Goalkeepers—H: Gregory, Cole. S: Goodman.
Records: Henry Clay 9-9-1, Sayre 4-10.
Girls’ soccer
43rd District Tournament at Lafayette
LEXINGTON CHRISTIAN 2, LAFAYETTE 1
Goals—LCA: Sheely 1, Fairchild 1. Laf: Debilzan.
Goalkeepers—LCA: G. Henry. Laf: Gillen.
Records: LCA 11-7, Lafayette 6-10-1.
Volleyball
At Pendleton Co.
Pendleton Co. def. Augusta 2-0 (25-11, 25-12)
Records: Pendleton Co. 8-20, Augusta 1-18
