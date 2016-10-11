Tuesday’s Kentucky high school sports results

Follow along throughout the high school fall sports season as the Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com provide scores, stats and highlights from events around Central Kentucky and the rest of the state.
Here are additional high school results and statistics from Tuesday night:
Boys’ soccer
McCracken Co. 10, Ballard Memorial 0, 1st District
Hopkinsville 8, University Heights 0, 8th District
Glasgow 10, Monroe Co. 1, 15th District
Marion Co. 4, Campbellsville 0, 18th District
Taylor Co. 3, LaRue Co. 0, 18th District
Thomas Nelson 2, Bethlehem 0, 19th District
Fairdale 3, Pleasure Ridge Park 1, 21st District Championship
Moore 7, Bullitt Central 1, 23rd District
Southern 3, North Bullitt 0, 23rd District
Bullitt East 5, Whitefield Academy 0, 24th District
Ryle 4, Conner 0, 33rd District
Covington Catholic 10, Covington Holy Cross 0, 35th District
Highlands 1, Newport Central Catholic 0, 36th District Championship
Bishop Brossart 2, Calvary Christian 0, 37th District
Mason Co. 1, Harrison Co. 0, 38th District
Lafayette 2, Lexington Christian 0, 43rd District
Boyle Co. 10, Garrard Co. 0, 45th District
West Jessamine 4, East Jessamine 0, 46th District
South Laurel 3, Oneida Baptist Institute 2, 49th District
Hazard 3, Letcher Co. Central 2, 53rd District
Belfry 10, Shelby Valley 0, 58th District
Bath Co. 3, Fleming Co. 0, 61st District
Rowan Co. 10, Menifee Co. 0, 61st District
Girls’ soccer
42nd District at Henry Clay
HENRY CLAY 2, SAYRE 0
Goals—Gerak (2)
Goalkeepers—HC: Patton; S:Wheeler
BRYAN STATION 2, SCOTT CO. 1
Goals—BS: Bibbs, Hacker; SC:Giddings
Goalkeepers—BS: Gentry; SC: Smith
Henderson Co. 11, Webster Co. 1, 6th District Championship
Madisonville 2, Hopkins Co. Central 0, 7th District
Todd Co. Central 2, Franklin-Simpson 1, 13th District
Louisville Holy Cross 1, Pleasure Ridge Park 0, 21st District Championship
North Bullitt 10, Moore 0, 23rd District Championship
Bullitt East 8, Fern Creek 1, 24th District
Anderson Co. 3, Spencer Co. 0, 30th District
St. Henry 6, Ludlow 0, 34th District
Lex. Catholic 4, Lex. Christian 0, 43rd District
Pulaski Co. 7, Somerset 0, 47th District Championship
Corbin 9, Oneida Baptist Institute 0, 49th District
Middlesboro 6, Harlan Co. 2, 50th District Championship
Prestonsburg 10, Sheldon Clark 0, 57th District
Volleyball
Pendleton Co. 2, Williamstown 1 (22-25, 25-22, 25-23)
Records— Pendleton Co. 9-21, Williamstown 6-20
Adair Co. 2, Caverna 1 (22-25, 25-9, 25-17)
Allen Central 3, Paintsville 2 (25-19, 25-21, 19-25, 14-25, 15-12)
Assumption 3, Louisville Holy Cross 0 (25-10, 25-19, 25-11)
Barren Co. 2, Russellville 0 (25-14, 25-17)
Berea 3, Burgin 0 (25-9, 25-11, 25-23)
Bowling Green 3, Owensboro Catholic 1 (25-16, 25-14, 24-26, 25-19)
Breathitt Co. 3, Lee Co. 0 (25-11, 25-14, 29-27)
Central 2, Beth Haven 1 (23-25, 25-20, 25-22)
Central Hardin 3, Green Co. 0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-9)
Louisville Christian 2, Butler 1 (23-25, 25-18, 26-24)
Cooper 3, Dixie Heights 0 (25-17, 25-13, 25-22)
Covington Latin 2, Newport 0 (25-23, 25-18)
Doss 2, Southern 0 (25-10, 25-13)
East Ridge 3, Pike Co. Central 0 (25-16, 25-18, 25-9)
Elizabethtown 3, LaRue Co. 0 (25-18, 25-21, 25-14)
Fairview 3, West Carter 0 (25-16, 25-12, 25-17)
Graves Co. 3, Fulton City 0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-15)
Holmes 4, Heritage 1 (25-23, 17-25, 25-13, 25-10, 15-11)
Jeffersontown 2, Waggener 0 (25-13, 25-8)
Jenkins 3, Phelps 0 (25-19, 27-25, 25-22)
June Buchanan 3, Oneida Baptist 1 (22-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-16)
Lex. Catholic 3, Scott Co. 0 (25-22, 27-25, 25-11)
Ludlow 2, Grant Co. 1 (25-19, 21-25, 25-19)
Madison Southern 2, Rockcastle Co. 0 (26-24, 25-22)
Marion Co. 2, East Jessamine 0 (25-11, 25-13)
Mercer Co. 3, Lincoln Co. 0 (25-20, 25-16, 25-20)
Metcalfe Co. 2, Butler Co. 0 (25-17, 25-17)
North Hardin 3, Grayson Co. 0 (25-11, 25-11, 25-17)
Pineville 3, Middlesboro 1 (8-25, 25-22, 25-17, 26-24)
Portland Christian 2, Eminence 0 (25-18, 25-18)
Powell Co. 3, Morgan Co. 0 (25-12, 25-14, 25-14)
Pulaski Co. 3, Wayne Co. 0 (25-22, 25-23, 25-12)
Raceland 3, Ashland Blazer 1 (21-25, 25-17, 25-12, 25-19)
Robertson Co. 3, St. Patrick 1 (25-12, 25-16, 23-25, 25-15)
Russell 3, Bath Co. 0 (25-10, 25-20, 25-13)
Sacred Heart 3, Henry Clay 1 (25-23, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22)
Seneca 2, Iroquois 0 (25-6, 25-5)
Shelby Co. 3, Henry Co. 0 (25-10, 25-19, 25-13)
St. Joseph Central (Ohio) 3, Boyd Co. 0 (25-12, 25-16, 25-18)
Villa Madonna 2, Lloyd Memorial 0 (25-7, 25-15)
West Jessamine 3, Western Hills 0 (25-6, 25-19, 25-22)
Wolfe Co. 3, Estill Co. 0 (26-24, 25-13, 25-16)
