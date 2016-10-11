High School Sports

Tuesday's Kentucky high school sports results

Boys’ soccer

McCracken Co. 10, Ballard Memorial 0, 1st District

Hopkinsville 8, University Heights 0, 8th District

Glasgow 10, Monroe Co. 1, 15th District

Marion Co. 4, Campbellsville 0, 18th District

Taylor Co. 3, LaRue Co. 0, 18th District

Thomas Nelson 2, Bethlehem 0, 19th District

Fairdale 3, Pleasure Ridge Park 1, 21st District Championship

Moore 7, Bullitt Central 1, 23rd District

Southern 3, North Bullitt 0, 23rd District

Bullitt East 5, Whitefield Academy 0, 24th District

Ryle 4, Conner 0, 33rd District

Covington Catholic 10, Covington Holy Cross 0, 35th District

Highlands 1, Newport Central Catholic 0, 36th District Championship

Bishop Brossart 2, Calvary Christian 0, 37th District

Mason Co. 1, Harrison Co. 0, 38th District

Lafayette 2, Lexington Christian 0, 43rd District

Boyle Co. 10, Garrard Co. 0, 45th District

West Jessamine 4, East Jessamine 0, 46th District

South Laurel 3, Oneida Baptist Institute 2, 49th District

Hazard 3, Letcher Co. Central 2, 53rd District

Belfry 10, Shelby Valley 0, 58th District

Bath Co. 3, Fleming Co. 0, 61st District

Rowan Co. 10, Menifee Co. 0, 61st District

Girls’ soccer

42nd District at Henry Clay

HENRY CLAY 2, SAYRE 0

Goals—Gerak (2)

Goalkeepers—HC: Patton; S:Wheeler

BRYAN STATION 2, SCOTT CO. 1

Goals—BS: Bibbs, Hacker; SC:Giddings

Goalkeepers—BS: Gentry; SC: Smith

Henderson Co. 11, Webster Co. 1, 6th District Championship

Madisonville 2, Hopkins Co. Central 0, 7th District

Todd Co. Central 2, Franklin-Simpson 1, 13th District

Louisville Holy Cross 1, Pleasure Ridge Park 0, 21st District Championship

North Bullitt 10, Moore 0, 23rd District Championship

Bullitt East 8, Fern Creek 1, 24th District

Anderson Co. 3, Spencer Co. 0, 30th District

St. Henry 6, Ludlow 0, 34th District

Lex. Catholic 4, Lex. Christian 0, 43rd District

Pulaski Co. 7, Somerset 0, 47th District Championship

Corbin 9, Oneida Baptist Institute 0, 49th District

Middlesboro 6, Harlan Co. 2, 50th District Championship

Prestonsburg 10, Sheldon Clark 0, 57th District

Volleyball

Pendleton Co. 2, Williamstown 1 (22-25, 25-22, 25-23)

Records— Pendleton Co. 9-21, Williamstown 6-20

Adair Co. 2, Caverna 1 (22-25, 25-9, 25-17)

Allen Central 3, Paintsville 2 (25-19, 25-21, 19-25, 14-25, 15-12)

Assumption 3, Louisville Holy Cross 0 (25-10, 25-19, 25-11)

Barren Co. 2, Russellville 0 (25-14, 25-17)

Berea 3, Burgin 0 (25-9, 25-11, 25-23)

Bowling Green 3, Owensboro Catholic 1 (25-16, 25-14, 24-26, 25-19)

Breathitt Co. 3, Lee Co. 0 (25-11, 25-14, 29-27)

Central 2, Beth Haven 1 (23-25, 25-20, 25-22)

Central Hardin 3, Green Co. 0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-9)

Louisville Christian 2, Butler 1 (23-25, 25-18, 26-24)

Cooper 3, Dixie Heights 0 (25-17, 25-13, 25-22)

Covington Latin 2, Newport 0 (25-23, 25-18)

Doss 2, Southern 0 (25-10, 25-13)

East Ridge 3, Pike Co. Central 0 (25-16, 25-18, 25-9)

Elizabethtown 3, LaRue Co. 0 (25-18, 25-21, 25-14)

Fairview 3, West Carter 0 (25-16, 25-12, 25-17)

Graves Co. 3, Fulton City 0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-15)

Holmes 4, Heritage 1 (25-23, 17-25, 25-13, 25-10, 15-11)

Jeffersontown 2, Waggener 0 (25-13, 25-8)

Jenkins 3, Phelps 0 (25-19, 27-25, 25-22)

June Buchanan 3, Oneida Baptist 1 (22-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-16)

Lex. Catholic 3, Scott Co. 0 (25-22, 27-25, 25-11)

Ludlow 2, Grant Co. 1 (25-19, 21-25, 25-19)

Madison Southern 2, Rockcastle Co. 0 (26-24, 25-22)

Marion Co. 2, East Jessamine 0 (25-11, 25-13)

Mercer Co. 3, Lincoln Co. 0 (25-20, 25-16, 25-20)

Metcalfe Co. 2, Butler Co. 0 (25-17, 25-17)

North Hardin 3, Grayson Co. 0 (25-11, 25-11, 25-17)

Pineville 3, Middlesboro 1 (8-25, 25-22, 25-17, 26-24)

Portland Christian 2, Eminence 0 (25-18, 25-18)

Powell Co. 3, Morgan Co. 0 (25-12, 25-14, 25-14)

Pulaski Co. 3, Wayne Co. 0 (25-22, 25-23, 25-12)

Raceland 3, Ashland Blazer 1 (21-25, 25-17, 25-12, 25-19)

Robertson Co. 3, St. Patrick 1 (25-12, 25-16, 23-25, 25-15)

Russell 3, Bath Co. 0 (25-10, 25-20, 25-13)

Sacred Heart 3, Henry Clay 1 (25-23, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22)

Seneca 2, Iroquois 0 (25-6, 25-5)

Shelby Co. 3, Henry Co. 0 (25-10, 25-19, 25-13)

St. Joseph Central (Ohio) 3, Boyd Co. 0 (25-12, 25-16, 25-18)

Villa Madonna 2, Lloyd Memorial 0 (25-7, 25-15)

West Jessamine 3, Western Hills 0 (25-6, 25-19, 25-22)

Wolfe Co. 3, Estill Co. 0 (26-24, 25-13, 25-16)

