Wednesday’s Kentucky high school sports results

Follow along throughout the high school fall sports season as the Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com provide scores, stats and highlights from events around Central Kentucky and the rest of the state.
Here are some useful links to our Kentucky.com scoreboards. (Scroll to the bottom of this page for links to additional media around Kentucky that cover high school athletics):
Coaches, if you have results to report, please call our Sports desk, (859) 231-3225 or 1-888-222-7026 after 5 p.m.
Here are additional high school results and statistics from Wednesday night:
Boys’ soccer
Manual 9, St. Francis 0, 25th District Championship
St. Xavier 10, Brown 0, 26th District
Trinity 6, Atherton 1, 27th District Championship
Simon Kenton 3, Grant Co. 0, 32nd District Championship
St. Henry 7, Dixie Heights 0, 34th District Championship
Henry Clay 4, Scott Co. 2, 42nd District Championship
Madison Central 2, Madison Southern 0, 44th District Championship
Somerset 2, Pulaski Co. 1 47th District Championship
South Laurel 2, North Laurel 0, 49th District Championship
Wolfe Co. 4, Estill Co. 3, 54th District
East Carter 6, Morgan Co. 0, 62nd District
Boyd Co. 5, Russell 2, 63rd District Championship
Girls’ soccer
Graves Co. 3, Marshall Co. 2, 2nd District
Daviess Co. 1, Owensboro Catholic 0, 9th District Championship
Meade Co. 10, Grayson Co. 2, 11th District Championship
Bowling Green 2, South Warren 1, 14th District
Barren Co. 3, Glasgow 2, 15th District Championship
Central Hardin 5, John Hardin 0, 17th District
Elizabethtown 2, North Hardin 0, 17th District
Hart Co. 4, LaRue Co. 3, 18th District
Taylor Co. 3, Marion Co. 0, 18th District
Bethlehem 3, Thomas Nelson 1, 19th District Championship
Mercy 5, Bullitt East 0, 24th District Championship
Manual 10, Presentation 0, 25th District Championship
Assumption 1, Male 0, 26th District Championship
Sacred Heart 5, Atherton 0, 27th District Championship
Oldham Co. 1, South Oldham 0, 29th District Championship
Simon Kenton 7, Walton-Verona 0, 32nd District Championship
Dixie Heights 2, St. Henry 1, 34th District Championship
Notre Dame 7, Covington Holy Cross 0, 35th District Championship
Highlands 3, Newport Central Catholic 0, 36th District Championship
Bishop Brossart 2, Campbell Co. 1, 37th District Championship
Harrison Co. 6, Mason Co. 0, 38th District Championship
Calrk Co. 1, Bourbon Co. 0, 39th District Championship
Henry Clay 2, Bryan Station 0, 42nd District Championship
Madison Central 3, Berea 0, 44th District Championship
Boyle Co. 3, Danville 0, 45th District Championship
West Jessamine 6, East Jessamine 1, 46th District Championship
Corbin 4, North Laurel 2, 49th District Championship
Perry Co. Central 2, Letcher Co. Central 0, 53rd District Championship
Lawrence Co. 10, Pike Co. Central 0, 58th District
Pikeville 1, Belfry 0 58th District
East Carter 0, Morgan Co. 0, 62nd District
Russell 2, Ashland Blazer 0, 63rd District Championship
Volleyball
Pendleton Co. 3, St. Patrick 0 (25-13, 25-23, 25-11)
Records—Pendleton Co. 10-20, St. Patrick 6-16
Bishop Brossart 3, Villa Madonna 1 (25-18, 25-19, 21-25, 25-20)
Boone Co. 2, Ludlow 0 (25-12, 25-15)
Butler 2, South Oldham 0 (25-21, 25-20)
Greenup Co. 3, West Carter 1 (25-14, 23-25, 29-27, 27-25)
Jenkins 3, Sheldon Clark 0 (25-6, 25-22, 25-21)
Kentucky Country Day 2, Atherton 0 (25-17, 30-28)
Lafayette 3, North Laurel 1 (25-19, 25-14, 21-25, 25-4)
Male 3, Manual 0 (25-11, 25-21, 25-17)
Newport Central Catholic 2, Newport 0 (25-14, 25-9)
Robertson Co. 2, Mason Co. 1 (22-25, 25-22, 25-22)
Rowan Co. 3, Bath Co. 0 (25-20, 25-13, 25-5)
Sacred Heart 3, Mercy 0 (25-23, 25-12, 25-13)
Trimble Co. 2, Henry Co. 0 (25-16, 25-20)
Western Hills 3, East Jessamine 0 (25-12, 25-10, 25-14)
