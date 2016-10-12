High School Sports

Wednesday's Kentucky high school sports results

Boys’ soccer

Manual 9, St. Francis 0, 25th District Championship

St. Xavier 10, Brown 0, 26th District

Trinity 6, Atherton 1, 27th District Championship

Simon Kenton 3, Grant Co. 0, 32nd District Championship

St. Henry 7, Dixie Heights 0, 34th District Championship

Henry Clay 4, Scott Co. 2, 42nd District Championship

Madison Central 2, Madison Southern 0, 44th District Championship

Somerset 2, Pulaski Co. 1 47th District Championship

South Laurel 2, North Laurel 0, 49th District Championship

Wolfe Co. 4, Estill Co. 3, 54th District

East Carter 6, Morgan Co. 0, 62nd District

Boyd Co. 5, Russell 2, 63rd District Championship

Girls’ soccer

Graves Co. 3, Marshall Co. 2, 2nd District

Daviess Co. 1, Owensboro Catholic 0, 9th District Championship

Meade Co. 10, Grayson Co. 2, 11th District Championship

Bowling Green 2, South Warren 1, 14th District

Barren Co. 3, Glasgow 2, 15th District Championship

Central Hardin 5, John Hardin 0, 17th District

Elizabethtown 2, North Hardin 0, 17th District

Hart Co. 4, LaRue Co. 3, 18th District

Taylor Co. 3, Marion Co. 0, 18th District

Bethlehem 3, Thomas Nelson 1, 19th District Championship

Mercy 5, Bullitt East 0, 24th District Championship

Manual 10, Presentation 0, 25th District Championship

Assumption 1, Male 0, 26th District Championship

Sacred Heart 5, Atherton 0, 27th District Championship

Oldham Co. 1, South Oldham 0, 29th District Championship

Simon Kenton 7, Walton-Verona 0, 32nd District Championship

Dixie Heights 2, St. Henry 1, 34th District Championship

Notre Dame 7, Covington Holy Cross 0, 35th District Championship

Highlands 3, Newport Central Catholic 0, 36th District Championship

Bishop Brossart 2, Campbell Co. 1, 37th District Championship

Harrison Co. 6, Mason Co. 0, 38th District Championship

Calrk Co. 1, Bourbon Co. 0, 39th District Championship

Henry Clay 2, Bryan Station 0, 42nd District Championship

Madison Central 3, Berea 0, 44th District Championship

Boyle Co. 3, Danville 0, 45th District Championship

West Jessamine 6, East Jessamine 1, 46th District Championship

Corbin 4, North Laurel 2, 49th District Championship

Perry Co. Central 2, Letcher Co. Central 0, 53rd District Championship

Lawrence Co. 10, Pike Co. Central 0, 58th District

Pikeville 1, Belfry 0 58th District

East Carter 0, Morgan Co. 0, 62nd District

Russell 2, Ashland Blazer 0, 63rd District Championship

Volleyball

Pendleton Co. 3, St. Patrick 0 (25-13, 25-23, 25-11)

Records—Pendleton Co. 10-20, St. Patrick 6-16

Bishop Brossart 3, Villa Madonna 1 (25-18, 25-19, 21-25, 25-20)

Boone Co. 2, Ludlow 0 (25-12, 25-15)

Butler 2, South Oldham 0 (25-21, 25-20)

Greenup Co. 3, West Carter 1 (25-14, 23-25, 29-27, 27-25)

Jenkins 3, Sheldon Clark 0 (25-6, 25-22, 25-21)

Kentucky Country Day 2, Atherton 0 (25-17, 30-28)

Lafayette 3, North Laurel 1 (25-19, 25-14, 21-25, 25-4)

Male 3, Manual 0 (25-11, 25-21, 25-17)

Newport Central Catholic 2, Newport 0 (25-14, 25-9)

Robertson Co. 2, Mason Co. 1 (22-25, 25-22, 25-22)

Rowan Co. 3, Bath Co. 0 (25-20, 25-13, 25-5)

Sacred Heart 3, Mercy 0 (25-23, 25-12, 25-13)

Trimble Co. 2, Henry Co. 0 (25-16, 25-20)

Western Hills 3, East Jessamine 0 (25-12, 25-10, 25-14)

