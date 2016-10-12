Henry Clay’s stingy defense earns it a third straight girls’ soccer district title

Henry Clay’s girls gave the school a sweep of the 42nd District tournament titles, defeating Bryan Station 2-0 a couple of hours after their male counterparts defeated Scott County on the same home turf Wednesday night.
The Blue Devils won their third straight 42nd District championship, posting their 11th shutout of the season and seventh in their last eight games.
Henry Clay doubled up on hardware tonight. pic.twitter.com/lmP8OZWGbx— Josh Moore (@HLpreps) October 13, 2016
Both Henry Clay and Bryan Station advance to the 11th Region tournament next week at Woodford County. It is the 10th straight regional appearance for the Blue Devils; next week’s trip will be Station’s second in program history.
Paul Laurence Dunbar is the only 11th Region team to have scored against Henry Clay this year, playing the Blue Devils to a 1-1 tie on Sept. 28.
Henry Clay kept Bryan Station from adding its name to that list after going ahead 2-0 on a Meriwether Carling penalty kick and an Elle Ogden goal in the first half. The Blue Devils dictated tempo from the get-go and didn’t let up.
“Before the game I felt like there was a lot more energy than there was yesterday,” Carling said, referencing the Blue Devils’ 2-0 win over Sayre in the semifinals which was tied 0-0 at halftime. “It really showed on the field. I think people really wanted this. We want to go to state really badly and this is the first stepping stone.”
Finding goals has been a bit of a bugaboo for Henry Clay as of late. “We’ve had the ball on the other team’s half a lot of the time and we just can seem to find the shot, but that’ll come,” Carling said.
Alyssa Vance, a senior who specializes in defense, believes the Blue Devils’ chemistry and growth throughout the season have them poised to make a run.
“I think so far we’ve proved that we’re definitely a team to be reckoned with,” Vance said.
Henry Clay 2, Bryan Station 0
G—HC: Carling (24’, PK), Ogden (37’).
GK—HC: Patton, Morrison (56’). BS: Gentry.
42nd District girls’ all-tournament team
Henry Clay: Meriwether Carling, Madelynne Gerak, Elle Ogden, Alyssa Vance
Bryan Station: Cassie Hacker, Amber McIntosh, Molly Marchaterre
Scott County: Hayley Combs, Jasmine Giddings
Sayre: Elle Alford, Dee Dee Wheeler
