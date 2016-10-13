Thursday’s Kentucky high school sports results

High School Sports

Boys’ soccer scoreboard

Girls’ soccer scoreboard

Volleyball scoreboard

Football scoreboard

Here are additional high school results and statistics from Thursday night:

Boys’ soccer

WOODFORD CO. 2, FRANKLIN CO. 0

Goals—WC: Glenn Fister, Jose Caloca

Goalkeepers—WC: George Stanley; FC: Mason Parritt

Records—Woodford Co. 12-6-4; Franklin Co. 13-6-2

Madisonville 9 vs.Hopkins Co. Central 0, 7th District Championship

Hopkinsville 6, Fort Campbell 0, 8th District Championship

Daviess Co. 7, Owensboro 0, 9th District Championship

Logan Co. 1, Franklin-Simpson 0, 13th District Championship

Glasgow 2, Barren Co. 0 15th District Championship

Central Hardin 3, North Hardin 2, 17th District Championship

Thomas Nelson 2, Bardstown 0, 19th District Championship

Butler 4, Iroquois 1, 22nd District Championship

Southern 5, Moore 0, 23rd District Championship

Fern Creek 3, Bullitt East 1, 24th District Championship

Louisville Collegiate 2, St. Xavier 0, 26th District Championship

Carroll Co. 1, Gallatin Co. 0, 31st District Championship

Campbell Co. 3, Bishop Brossart 2, 37th District Championship

Pendleton Co. 4, Mason Co. 1, 38th District Championship

Woodford Co. 2, Franklin Co. 0, 41st District Championship

Paul Laurence Dunbar 1, Lafayette 0, 43rd District Championship

Mercer Co. 4, West Jessamine 0, 46th District Championship

Pikeville 3, Belfry 0, 58th District Championship

Girls’ soccer

McCracken Co. 11, St. Mary 2, 1st District Championship

Murray 3, Graves Co. 0, 2nd District Championship

Caldwell Co. 2, Madisonville 0, 7th District Championship

University Heights 3, Hopkinsville 1, 8th District Championship

Greenwood 1, Bowling Green 0, 14th District Championship

Elizabethtown 1, Central Hardin 0, 17th District Championship

Taylor Co. 2, Hart Co. 1, 18th District Championship

Louisville Christian 2, Eastern 1, 28th District Championship

Anderson Co. 1, Collins 0, 30th District Championship

Boone Co. 4, Ryle 3, 33rd District Championship

Woodford Co. 4, Franklin Co. 0, 41st District Championship

Lexington Catholic 4, Paul Dunbar 1, 43rd District Championship

Estill Co. 3, Breathitt Co. 0, 54th District Championship

Johnson Central 2, Prestonsburg 1, 57th District Championship

Lawrence Co. 7, Pikeville 0, 58th District Championship

Rowan Co. 3, Bath Co. 2, 61st District Championship

West Carter 3, Greenup Co. 0, 62nd District

Volleyball

Bardstown 3, Marion Co. 0 (25-21, 25-15, 25-18)

Beechwood 3, Conner 2 (25-23, 29-31, 25-13, 23-25, 15-11)

Bellevue 3, Calvary Christian 1 (25-22, 10-25, 25-22, 25-15)

Berea 3, Lynn Camp 0 (25-7, 25-11, 25-21)

Beth Haven 2, Western 0 (25-12, 25-13)

Bourbon Co. 2, Nicholas Co. 0 (25-18, 25-20)

Bowling Green 3, Elizabethtown 0 (25-18, 25-14, 25-20)

Bracken Co. 2, Robertson Co. 0 (25-11, 25-17)

Breathitt Co. 3, Powell Co. 1 (14-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-20)

Brown 2, Waggener 0 (25-1, 25-15)

Dayton 3, Covington Latin 2 (25-11, 11-25, 25-22, 23-25, 15-10)

Edmonson Co. 2, Allen Co.-Scottsville 1 (25-16, 18-25, 27-25)

Fairview 3, Pike Co. Central 2 (25-16, 25-23, 21-25, 15-25, 15-10)

Garrard Co. 3, Burgin 0 (25-13, 25-12, 25-14)

Louisville Holy Cross 3, Louisville Christian 2 (25-15, 14-25, 25-23, 21-25, 15-13)

Jackson City 2, Lee Co. 0 (25-21, 25-21)

Kentucky Country Day 2, Whitefield Academy 0 (25-14, 25-9)

Lafayette 3, Lexington Christian 0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-14)

Letcher Co. Central 3, Owsley Co. 0 (25-13, 25-10, 25-8)

Madison Southern 3, Estill Co. 0 (25-8, 25-5, 25-12)

Mayfield 3, St. Mary 0 (25-14, 25-23, 25-14)

Moore 3, Fairdale 0 (25-18, 27-25, 25-12)

Murray 3, Fulton City 0 (25-13, 25-8, 25-18)

Newport Central Catholic 3, Simon Kenton 1 (14-25, 25-13, 25-12, 25-21)

North Oldham 3, Eastern 0 (25-13, 25-12, 25-16)

Prestonsburg 3, Magoffin Co. 0 (25-11, 25-5, 25-9)

Raceland 3, East Carter 0 (25-20, 25-14, 25-7)

Rockcastle Co. 2, Danville 0 (25-10, 25-11)

Russell Co. 2, Campbellsville 0 (25-12, 25-14)

Southern 2, Shawnee 0 (25-19, 25-5)

Tates Creek 3, Western Hills 0 (25-10, 25-8, 25-18)

Taylor Co. 3, North Hardin 1 (25-11, 20-25, 26-24, 25-13)

West Carter 3, Rose Hill Christian 0 (25-13, 25-17, 25-14)

