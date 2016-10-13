Thursday’s Kentucky high school sports results

Follow along throughout the high school fall sports season as the Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com provide scores, stats and highlights from events around Central Kentucky and the rest of the state.
Here are additional high school results and statistics from Thursday night:
Boys’ soccer
WOODFORD CO. 2, FRANKLIN CO. 0
Goals—WC: Glenn Fister, Jose Caloca
Goalkeepers—WC: George Stanley; FC: Mason Parritt
Records—Woodford Co. 12-6-4; Franklin Co. 13-6-2
Madisonville 9 vs.Hopkins Co. Central 0, 7th District Championship
Hopkinsville 6, Fort Campbell 0, 8th District Championship
Daviess Co. 7, Owensboro 0, 9th District Championship
Logan Co. 1, Franklin-Simpson 0, 13th District Championship
Glasgow 2, Barren Co. 0 15th District Championship
Central Hardin 3, North Hardin 2, 17th District Championship
Thomas Nelson 2, Bardstown 0, 19th District Championship
Butler 4, Iroquois 1, 22nd District Championship
Southern 5, Moore 0, 23rd District Championship
Fern Creek 3, Bullitt East 1, 24th District Championship
Louisville Collegiate 2, St. Xavier 0, 26th District Championship
Carroll Co. 1, Gallatin Co. 0, 31st District Championship
Campbell Co. 3, Bishop Brossart 2, 37th District Championship
Pendleton Co. 4, Mason Co. 1, 38th District Championship
Woodford Co. 2, Franklin Co. 0, 41st District Championship
Paul Laurence Dunbar 1, Lafayette 0, 43rd District Championship
Mercer Co. 4, West Jessamine 0, 46th District Championship
Pikeville 3, Belfry 0, 58th District Championship
Girls’ soccer
McCracken Co. 11, St. Mary 2, 1st District Championship
Murray 3, Graves Co. 0, 2nd District Championship
Caldwell Co. 2, Madisonville 0, 7th District Championship
University Heights 3, Hopkinsville 1, 8th District Championship
Greenwood 1, Bowling Green 0, 14th District Championship
Elizabethtown 1, Central Hardin 0, 17th District Championship
Taylor Co. 2, Hart Co. 1, 18th District Championship
Louisville Christian 2, Eastern 1, 28th District Championship
Anderson Co. 1, Collins 0, 30th District Championship
Boone Co. 4, Ryle 3, 33rd District Championship
Woodford Co. 4, Franklin Co. 0, 41st District Championship
Lexington Catholic 4, Paul Dunbar 1, 43rd District Championship
Estill Co. 3, Breathitt Co. 0, 54th District Championship
Johnson Central 2, Prestonsburg 1, 57th District Championship
Lawrence Co. 7, Pikeville 0, 58th District Championship
Rowan Co. 3, Bath Co. 2, 61st District Championship
West Carter 3, Greenup Co. 0, 62nd District
Volleyball
Bardstown 3, Marion Co. 0 (25-21, 25-15, 25-18)
Beechwood 3, Conner 2 (25-23, 29-31, 25-13, 23-25, 15-11)
Bellevue 3, Calvary Christian 1 (25-22, 10-25, 25-22, 25-15)
Berea 3, Lynn Camp 0 (25-7, 25-11, 25-21)
Beth Haven 2, Western 0 (25-12, 25-13)
Bourbon Co. 2, Nicholas Co. 0 (25-18, 25-20)
Bowling Green 3, Elizabethtown 0 (25-18, 25-14, 25-20)
Bracken Co. 2, Robertson Co. 0 (25-11, 25-17)
Breathitt Co. 3, Powell Co. 1 (14-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-20)
Brown 2, Waggener 0 (25-1, 25-15)
Dayton 3, Covington Latin 2 (25-11, 11-25, 25-22, 23-25, 15-10)
Edmonson Co. 2, Allen Co.-Scottsville 1 (25-16, 18-25, 27-25)
Fairview 3, Pike Co. Central 2 (25-16, 25-23, 21-25, 15-25, 15-10)
Garrard Co. 3, Burgin 0 (25-13, 25-12, 25-14)
Louisville Holy Cross 3, Louisville Christian 2 (25-15, 14-25, 25-23, 21-25, 15-13)
Jackson City 2, Lee Co. 0 (25-21, 25-21)
Kentucky Country Day 2, Whitefield Academy 0 (25-14, 25-9)
Lafayette 3, Lexington Christian 0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-14)
Letcher Co. Central 3, Owsley Co. 0 (25-13, 25-10, 25-8)
Madison Southern 3, Estill Co. 0 (25-8, 25-5, 25-12)
Mayfield 3, St. Mary 0 (25-14, 25-23, 25-14)
Moore 3, Fairdale 0 (25-18, 27-25, 25-12)
Murray 3, Fulton City 0 (25-13, 25-8, 25-18)
Newport Central Catholic 3, Simon Kenton 1 (14-25, 25-13, 25-12, 25-21)
North Oldham 3, Eastern 0 (25-13, 25-12, 25-16)
Prestonsburg 3, Magoffin Co. 0 (25-11, 25-5, 25-9)
Raceland 3, East Carter 0 (25-20, 25-14, 25-7)
Rockcastle Co. 2, Danville 0 (25-10, 25-11)
Russell Co. 2, Campbellsville 0 (25-12, 25-14)
Southern 2, Shawnee 0 (25-19, 25-5)
Tates Creek 3, Western Hills 0 (25-10, 25-8, 25-18)
Taylor Co. 3, North Hardin 1 (25-11, 20-25, 26-24, 25-13)
West Carter 3, Rose Hill Christian 0 (25-13, 25-17, 25-14)
