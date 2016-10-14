Football highlights: Lexington Catholic blasts No. 25 Boyle County; LCA stays undefeated

After a rough start to the season that included a five-game losing streak, Lexington Catholic appears to be righting the ship as the regular season winds down. The host Knights rode a huge game from junior running back Dameon Jones and a ball-hawking defense to a 38-7 blowout of No. 25 Boyle County on Friday for their second win in a row.
Jones, who transferred from Scott County after his freshman season, ripped off a 68-yard touchdown run halfway through the second quarter to get LexCath on the board. Jones rushed 32 times for 198 yards on the night.
A 27-yard touchdown pass from Beau Allen to Gavin Cameron gave the Knights a 13-0 lead before the Rebels struck back with 35 seconds to play in the first half, cutting the lead to 13-7 on a 22-yard touchdown pass from Sam Tiller to Reese Smith.
But Lexington Catholic (3-5) scored 10 unanswered points in the third quarter on a 36-yard field goal by Conner Fry and a 3-yard run by quarterback Kirk Fagot. Catholic put Boyle County (4-4) away with a 96-yard interception return touchdown by Sid Sharp, followed by a 26-yard pick-six by Eric Sottile on the Rebels’ next possession.
Sharp also had one of two LexCath sacks on the night. The Knights picked off six Rebels passes, with Sottile and Jack Fagot intercepting two apiece. Landen Bartleson rushed for 102 yards in the loss.
Lexington Christian 41, Somerset 28: The host Briar Jumpers appeared poised to hand the Eagles their first loss of the season, taking a 21-19 lead into the fourth quarter. But Lexington Christian erupted for 22 fourth-quarter points to remain undefeated (8-0). Quarterback Logan Nieves gave the Eagles the lead with a 2-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter, then capped the night with a 25-yard rushing score with a minute and half to go. Nieves rushed 18 times for 157 yards.
Running back Dillon Wheatley came up big yet again, rushing for 143 yards and a touchdown and catching three passes for 68 yards and two more scores, including a 10-yarder with less than 7 minutes to play that gave the Eagles the lead for good.
LCA quarterback Brayden Miller completed 10 of 15 passes for 147 yards and two TDs. Jordan Doan rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns for Somerset (4-4).
Paul Dunbar 40, Henry Clay 21: After getting roughed up by Bryan Station last week, the Bulldogs took out their frustrations on the host Blue Devils. Isaiah Yeast led the way with five catches for 140 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown for the first score of the game.
A 40-yard touchdown pass from Greg Couch to Demarcus Tyler early in the third quarter got Henry Clay (1-6-1) to within 19-14 and a 16-yard TD run by Tyree Clarke in the fourth quarter again cut the Bulldogs’ lead to one possession, but Dunbar responded with a seven-play 70-yard drive the ended with Alex Bard’s third touchdown run of the game with 2:45 left to play. Luke Hernandez sealed the win with a 95-yard interception return touchdown.
Quarterback Gavin Bugg completed 13 of 21 passes for 227 yards and a TD while avoiding an interception for Dunbar (3-5). Demarcus Tyler caught six passes for 112 yards for the Blue Devils.
Tates Creek 36, Clark Co. 0: After having their four-game winning streak snapped by Madison Central last week, the Commodores got back on track Friday by holding visiting Clark County (1-7) to just 74 yards of offense.
Langston Love returned the opening kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown and Cameron Workman threw two touchdown passes for Tates Creek (5-3). Bryce Wilson and Ebube Emeh had two sacks apiece in the win.
Scott Co. 43, Bryan Station 14: The fifth-ranked Cardinals rumbled for 320 rushing yards, knocking off the Defenders on the road. Brice Fryman had four total touchdowns for Scott County (6-2), rushing four times for 75 yards and three scores, one a 50-yarder, and adding a 22-yard TD reception. Chris Jones had a 1-yard touchdown run and a 31-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter for Bryan Station (4-5).
Covington Catholic 63, Highlands 26: The visiting Colonels ran roughshod over the Bluebirds on Friday, piling up 502 rushing yards on the way to their highest point total of the season.
Quarterback AJ Mayer and running back Casey McGinness provided a potent one-two punch on the ground. Mayer rushed for three first-quarter touchdowns, including a 33-yarder, and added a 53-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter on his way to a 168-yard night. McGinness rushed 17 times for 225 yards and a pair of touchdowns. His 44-yard score gave Covington Catholic (5-3) a 35-0 lead in the second quarter. The sophomore also hauled in a 64-yard catch.
Brady Gosney completed 27 of 49 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns for Highlands (1-7) while Grant Murray rushed for 124 yards and a TD.
Collins 54, North Oldham 22: Quarterback J.R. Lucas threw for five touchdowns and a school-record 460 yards to lead the Titans past the host Mustangs. Lucas gave Collins a 26-0 lead with the second of his three TD passes to NaSean Roseberry with 2 1/2 minutes left in the first half. Roseberry caught five passes for 176 yards and rushed 12 times for 41 yards and another score. Payton Hawk caught five balls for 180 yards and a TD for Collins (5-3). Bryce Webb went 13-for-26 passing for 233 yards and two touchdowns while Jackson Wine caught seven passes for 97 yards and two TDs for North Oldham (0-9).
Anderson Co. 35, Montgomery Co. 6: Bryndon Labhart ran 23 times for 122 yards and two touchdowns to lead Anderson County (4-4) past host Montgomery County (1-7). The Bearcats outgained the Indians 367 yards to 45.
Josh Sullivan: 859-231-3225, @sullyjosh
