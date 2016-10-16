Paul Laurence Dunbar, Lexington Catholic the favorites in 11th Region soccer tournaments

It’s elimination time in Kentucky high school soccer. All 16 region tournaments get underway this week.
The boys’ and girls’ 11th Region tournaments will be held at Bryan Station and Woodford County, respectively. The only wrench in that schedule is on Saturday, when Henry Clay will host the boys’ championship game due to a band competition occuring at Bryan Station.
In the boys’ field, 42nd District champion Henry Clay opens against Franklin County on Monday. The Blue Devils are ranked 20th in the state in the latest Maher Rankings. Paul Laurence Dunbar, the 43rd District winners and the highest-rated team in the field at No. 5, plays Madison Southern in the second Monday game.
Woodford County, the 41st District champ, plays Scott County in Tuesday’s first game. The next two highest-ranked teams in the region — No. 9 Lafayette, which fell in overtime in the 43rd finals, and No. 17 Madison Central, the 44th District champ — play in Tuesday’s primetime matchup.
The boys’ semifinals are Thursday with the finals slated for 6 p.m. Saturday.
Madison Central, also the 44th District girls’ champ, opens against Franklin County on Monday. The night cap pits No. 14 Henry Clay, the 42rd District titlist, against 43rd District runner-up Paul Laurence Dunbar, ranked 17th. Dunbar was the only team in the city whom Henry Clay didn’t beat this season; they played to a 1-1 draw on Sept. 28.
Woodford County, the 41st District winners and ranked 25th in the state, meet Bryan Station in the first round on Tuesday. Lexington Catholic, the 43rd District champs and highest-rated girls’ team at No. 8, opens against Berea following that contest.
The girls’ semifinals are Thursday. The championship game begins 7 p.m. Saturday.
Josh Moore
11th Region Boys’ Tournament
At Bryan Station (Finals at Henry Clay)
Monday: Henry Clay (10-9-1) vs. Franklin County (13-6-2), 6:15 p.m.; Paul Laurence Dunbar (13-4-2) vs. Madison Southern (5-10-4), 8:15 p.m.
Tuesday: Woodford County (12-6-4) vs. Scott County (9-7-1), 6:15 p.m.; Madison Central (15-4-3) vs. Lafayette (16-5-1), 8:15 p.m.
Thursday: Semifinals, 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.
Saturday: Finals, 6 p.m.
11th Region Girls’ Tournament
At Woodford County
Monday: Madison Central (14-6) vs. Franklin County (15-7), 6 p.m.; Henry Clay (14-2-1) vs. Paul Laurence Dunbar (13-6-2), 8 p.m.
Tuesday: Woodford County (11-4-2) vs. Bryan Station (11-7-1), 6 p.m.; Lexington Catholic (12-8-2) vs. Berea (12-7), 8 p.m.
Thursday: Semifinals, 6 and 8 p.m.
Saturday: Finals, 7 p.m.
