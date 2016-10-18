Kentucky’s 2016 Mr. and Miss Golf, all-state golf teams announced

Glasgow senior Chase Landrum and Clay County junior Bailey Hubbard were recognized as Mr. and Miss Golf, respectively, by Golf House Kentucky and the Kentucky Junior Golf Foundation on Tuesday. The all-state teams were also announced Tuesday.
Landrum finished with 795 points in the all-state points standings, tying him with Taylor County sophomore Cooper Parks. Landrum, a Western Kentucky commit, won Mr. Golf by virtue of his fifth place finish at the state tournament; Parks finished in a tie for sixth. It was Landrum’s third time being named first-team All-State.
Hubbard accumulated 815 points and was the only girls’ golfer to crack 800. She finished 25 points ahead of Madison Central standout MacKenzie Neal. It was Hubbard’s first all-state nod.
Franklin County’s C.J. Jones was a first-team All-State member. Scott County’s Rylea Marcum was the only freshman to make girls’ first team.
Paul Laurence Dunbar junior Sarah Black and Lexington Christian freshman Laney Frye each made the girls’ second team.
All-State Boys’ Golf
FIRST TEAM
Player
School
Year
Points
Chase Landrum
Glasgow
Sr.
795
Cooper Parks
Taylor County
So.
795
Zach Norris
Jackson County
Sr.
775
Chase Korte
McCracken County
Sr.
710
Cannon Claycomb
Greenwood
Fr.
675
Robbie Keyes
Manual
Sr.
645
Jacob Vrolijk
Grant County
Sr.
645
Connor Combs
Muhlenberg County
Sr.
610
Clay Amlung
St. Xavier
Sr.
605
C.J. Jones
Franklin County
Sr.
605
SECOND TEAM
Player
School
Year
Points
Ryan Clements
Ryle
Jr.
560
Cullan Brown
Lyon County
Jr.
550
Dawson McDaniel
South Warren
Sr.
550
Hayden Riney
Owensboro Catholic
Jr.
535
Rhett Cardwell
Union County
Sr.
530
Mason Lenhart
North Oldham
Sr.
525
Hayden Zimmerer
Louisville Christian
Sr.
515
B.J. Knox
Mason County
Sr.
490
Daniel Love
Daviess County
Fr.
480
Zach Taylor
Bullitt East
Sr.
470
All-State Girls’ Golf
FIRST TEAM
Player
School
Year
Points
Bailey Hubbard
Clay County
Jr.
815
MacKenzie Neal
Madison Central
So.
790
Ryan Bender
Sacred Heart
Jr.
785
Sarah Fite
Mason County
Sr.
680
Ke’Asha Phillips
Owensboro Catholic
Sr.
620
Rylea Marcum
Scott County
Fr.
585
Gracie Parrott
Green County
Jr.
585
Erin Rowland
Sacred Heart
Jr.
580
Laken Newsome
Sheldon Clark
Sr.
550
Lilly Young
Shelby County
Sr.
500
SECOND TEAM
Player
School
Year
Points
Madison Smith
Cooper
Jr.
495
Morgan Tinsley
Sacred Heart
Sr.
445
Sarah Hinton
Elizabethtown
Jr.
430
Sarah McDowell
Murray
Sr.
420
Sarah Black
Paul Laurence Dunbar
Jr.
415
Payton Carter
Henderson County
Jr.
395
Shelby Darnell
Madisonville
Jr.
390
Laney Frye
Lexington Christian
Fr.
375
Morgan Markwell
Morgan County
Sr.
355
Sydney Durrant
Greenwood
Jr.
350
Comments