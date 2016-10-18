High School Sports

Kentucky’s 2016 Mr. and Miss Golf, all-state golf teams announced

Glasgow senior Chase Landrum and Clay County junior Bailey Hubbard were recognized as Mr. and Miss Golf, respectively, by Golf House Kentucky and the Kentucky Junior Golf Foundation on Tuesday. The all-state teams were also announced Tuesday.

Landrum finished with 795 points in the all-state points standings, tying him with Taylor County sophomore Cooper Parks. Landrum, a Western Kentucky commit, won Mr. Golf by virtue of his fifth place finish at the state tournament; Parks finished in a tie for sixth. It was Landrum’s third time being named first-team All-State.

Hubbard accumulated 815 points and was the only girls’ golfer to crack 800. She finished 25 points ahead of Madison Central standout MacKenzie Neal. It was Hubbard’s first all-state nod.

Franklin County’s C.J. Jones was a first-team All-State member. Scott County’s Rylea Marcum was the only freshman to make girls’ first team.

Paul Laurence Dunbar junior Sarah Black and Lexington Christian freshman Laney Frye each made the girls’ second team.

All-State Boys’ Golf

FIRST TEAM

Player

School

Year

Points

Chase Landrum

Glasgow

Sr.

795

Cooper Parks

Taylor County

So.

795

Zach Norris

Jackson County

Sr.

775

Chase Korte

McCracken County

Sr.

710

Cannon Claycomb

Greenwood

Fr.

675

Robbie Keyes

Manual

Sr.

645

Jacob Vrolijk

Grant County

Sr.

645

Connor Combs

Muhlenberg County

Sr.

610

Clay Amlung

St. Xavier

Sr.

605

C.J. Jones

Franklin County

Sr.

605

SECOND TEAM

Player

School

Year

Points

Ryan Clements

Ryle

Jr.

560

Cullan Brown

Lyon County

Jr.

550

Dawson McDaniel

South Warren

Sr.

550

Hayden Riney

Owensboro Catholic

Jr.

535

Rhett Cardwell

Union County

Sr.

530

Mason Lenhart

North Oldham

Sr.

525

Hayden Zimmerer

Louisville Christian

Sr.

515

B.J. Knox

Mason County

Sr.

490

Daniel Love

Daviess County

Fr.

480

Zach Taylor

Bullitt East

Sr.

470

All-State Girls’ Golf

FIRST TEAM

Player

School

Year

Points

Bailey Hubbard

Clay County

Jr.

815

MacKenzie Neal

Madison Central

So.

790

Ryan Bender

Sacred Heart

Jr.

785

Sarah Fite

Mason County

Sr.

680

Ke’Asha Phillips

Owensboro Catholic

Sr.

620

Rylea Marcum

Scott County

Fr.

585

Gracie Parrott

Green County

Jr.

585

Erin Rowland

Sacred Heart

Jr.

580

Laken Newsome

Sheldon Clark

Sr.

550

Lilly Young

Shelby County

Sr.

500

SECOND TEAM

Player

School

Year

Points

Madison Smith

Cooper

Jr.

495

Morgan Tinsley

Sacred Heart

Sr.

445

Sarah Hinton

Elizabethtown

Jr.

430

Sarah McDowell

Murray

Sr.

420

Sarah Black

Paul Laurence Dunbar

Jr.

415

Payton Carter

Henderson County

Jr.

395

Shelby Darnell

Madisonville

Jr.

390

Laney Frye

Lexington Christian

Fr.

375

Morgan Markwell

Morgan County

Sr.

355

Sydney Durrant

Greenwood

Jr.

350

