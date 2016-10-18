Burdine nets two as Woodford County ousts Bryan Station 2-0 in 11th Region tourney

Caitlyn Burdine scored two goals in the second half and Woodford County advanced to the 11th Region girls’ soccer semifinals with a 2-0 win over Bryan Station on Tuesday night at Woodford Community Stadium.
After a slow first half in which No. 25 Woodford County had the wind and much of the possessions, Burdine brought down a punt at midfield from her keeper Lelia Graf and raced a Bryan Station defender to the 18-yard box. She put a left-footed shot across the keeper and into the far right corner of the net to open the scoring six minutes into the second half.
“I’ve been working on dribbling and shooting into the opposite corner,” the senior forward said. “And I knew that all I had to do was place it low and in the corner and it went in.”
Woodford County Coach Brad Turpin Jr. said he was pleased with his team’s execution as the Lady Yellow Jackets maintained control of the ball and made Bryan Station chase.
“We knew we were going to hold possession quite a bit and we wanted to kind of work it around and spread them out a little bit and it paid off,” Turpin said.
Burdine secured the win with about 8 minutes left in the game. She had taken the ball to the Bryan Station corners a number of times to drain the clock with a 1-0 lead. One trip yielded a foul on Station and a free kick from just outside the corner area. Burdine called junior defender Makayla Devore from the back line to take the free kick to take even more time off the clock.
Devore’s ball lofted to the far post where Burdine chested it down and popped in her 12th goal of the season.
“I just really wanted to score again,” she said, “I was like ‘I’m going to find the ball, and I’m going to score again.”
The win sets up the 41st District champs for a possible semifinal rematch with No. 8 Lexington Catholic whom they lost to 3-1 on Oct. 5.
“I’m really excited,” Burdine said of the potential next match. “I think everyone is going to want it pretty bad.”
Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @ItSaysHere
Woodford County 2, Bryan Station 0
G—Caitlyn Burdine (46’, 72’).
GK—BS: Katelyn Gentry; WC: Lelia Graf.
Records: Woodford County 12-4-2; Bryan Station 11-8-1
Thursday
11th Region girls’ semifinals at Woodford County
6 p.m.: Madison Central (14-6-0) vs. Henry Clay (14-2-1)
8 p.m.: Woodford County (12-4-2) vs. Lexington Catholic (12-8-2)-Berea (12-7-0) winner
Comments