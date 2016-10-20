No. 6 Tates Creek three-peats as 43rd District champs in four-set win over No. 9 Paul Laurence Dunbar

No. 6 Tates Creek came into Thursday night’s 43rd District volleyball title game looking for a three-peat for Coach Sara Chaffin, but a dropped second set and a slow start to the third put it in doubt, at least for a little while.
“Dunbar just did a lot of great things tonight.” Chaffin said. “They spread out the offense. They’ve got a lot of players that can do a lot of good things for them, and we didn’t make adjustments early enough. But this team has always been a team that fights.”
The Commodores did just that in claiming the title, 25-16, 23-25, 25-21 and 25-14.
“The third set we knew we needed to win,” Chaffin said. “It’s hard to get down two sets and try to claw back. So, in the huddle we’re like ‘We’ve got to take the third set. … We’ve got to keep the momentum going our way.’ ”
Tates Creek senior Doris Carter, a South Florida commit, led the Commodores with 19 kills and added 18 digs. Libero Macy Reihing, committed to Ohio, led the defense with 31 digs. But the senior specialist gushed about the blocking of eighth-grader Lexie Deaton and freshman Hannah Kazee who stepped up on defense and helped turn the tide in the third set.
Senior Asia Henderson of No. 9 Dunbar had been notching kill after kill in the second and third sets for the Bulldogs, but Tates Creek started to neutralize the threat about midway through the third.
“Hannah … got like three blocks in a row,” Reihing said. “For her to do that in a big game was just amazing, and I think it made us super-hyped and got us lit.”
Both teams advance to next week’s 11th Region tournament at Madison Central where No. 4 Henry Clay awaits.
“Of course we think about Henry Clay,” Chaffin said. “I think everybody thinks about Henry Clay, but we’re going to take it one game at a time, focus on Creek volleyball, do what we need to do, and whatever opponent we have, we’re going to make them play our game.”
