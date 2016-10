Girls' soccer coaches argue after losing team refuses to shake hands

West Jessamine defeated Boyle County 2-0 in the 12th Region girls' soccer finals at Southwestern on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2026. Boyle County Coach Brian Deem did not want his team to shake hands after the game. Deem is the first man seen yelling in the video. West Jessamine Coach Kevin Wright is the second man seen yelling in the video.