LexCath football wins third straight; Henry Clay tops Bryan Station

Lexington Catholic continued its late–season surge on Friday night, blasting host Garrard County 63-31 behind two rushing touchdowns apiece from running back Dameon Jones and quarterback Kirk Fagot and a pair of big plays by Nathan Schnurr. The Knights topped their previous season-high point total by 22 points and pushed their winning streak to three games.
Jones got things started with a 32-yard touchdown run 30 seconds into the game then later added a one-yard score for a 14-0 LexCath lead.
After a 13-yard touchdown pass from Beau Allen to Bo Bennington pushed the Knights’ advantage to 21-0, defensive back Henry Holthaus scooped up a Golden Lions fumble and returned it 63 yards for a touchdown.
An 89-yard kickoff return touchdown by Schnurr gave the Knights a 42-15 lead heading into halftime.
Early in the third quarter Schnurr got loose for a 64-yard touchdown reception, Allen’s third TD pass of the night. Allen completed eight of 12 passes for 179 yards.
Fagot led the Knights with 109 rushing yards and capped the game with a 75-yard touchdown run.
Lexington Catholic (4-5) will look to even its record next week when it hosts Southwestern (7-2).
Devan Logan and Jacob Foley both rushed for over 100 yards for Garrard County (4-5). Foley had two short touchdown runs.
Henry Clay 30, Bryan Station 7: Behind a stellar defensive effort that included seven sacks, Henry Clay knocked off Bryan Station to end a four-game losing streak on Friday.
The Defenders were without starting quarterback Jaylen Burbage, who sat out with a sprained ankle. The Blue Devils teed off on backup Quinten Floyd, typically a defensive starter, with Isaiah Brown notching a game-high three sacks. Henry Clay (2-6-1) held Station to 162 yards of offense.
The defense asserted itself early, giving the Blue Devils the lead midway through the first quarter with a safety. Tyree Clarke followed with touchdown runs of 5 and 12 yards. Both extra points were blocked. Clarke provided the spark for the Blue Devils on offense, rushing 29 times for 114 yards and three scores.
Floyd hit Haiden Hunt for a 39-yard touchdown to get the Defenders within 14-7 about five minutes before halftime, but Henry Clay quarterback Greg Couch answered with a 22-yard scoring strike to Zac Berezowitz with 32 seconds left on the clock for a 21-7 halftime lead, and the defense did the rest.
Theo Overton intercepted two passes for Bryan Station (4-6).
Scott Co. 73, Paul Dunbar 18: The visiting Bulldogs were no match for No. 4 Scott County on Friday. The Cardinals rampaged for 422 rushing yards and returned three interceptions for touchdowns, improving to 7-2 on the year.
Brice Fryman led Scott County with 120 yards and two touchdowns on six carries.
Three-sport star Cooper Robb had pick-sixes on back-to-back possessions in the second quarter and the Cardinals took a 48-6 lead into the locker room. Austin Barnett had the Cardinals’ third interception return early in the fourth quarter.
Tre Homer carried seven times for 92 yards and two touchdowns for Dunbar (3-6). Markel Yeast caught two passes for 76 yards in the loss.
Covington Catholic 35, Dixie Heights 12: Leading by just two points after three quarters, No. 15 Covington Catholic busted out for 21 fourth-quarter points in three minutes to knock off visiting Dixie Heights.
Junior running back Grant Dyer reeled off a 57-yard touchdown run five seconds into the quarter to give the Colonels a 21-12 lead and Anthony Best added a five-yard rushing score on the next Covington Catholic (7-2) possession. Kameron Butler finished it off with a 20-yard interception return for a touchdown a minute and a half later.
Dyer rushed five times for 68 yards. Casey McGinness gave CovCath the lead less than a minute into the game with a 62-yard touchdown run. Austin Rice led Dixie Heights (5-4) with 128 yards on the ground.
Shelby Co. 39, Collins 6: Caleb Morehead rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns to lead the host Rockets past the Titans. Morehead has rushed for more than 900 yards and 11 touchdowns on the year. Brandon Davis had a rushing and a receiving touchdown and leads Shelby County (7-2) with 16 total touchdowns so far this year.
NaSean Roseberry rushed 14 times for 147 yards and a touchdown for Collins (5-4).
Highlands 50, Grant Co. 0: Braden Posey passed for 239 yards and six touchdowns, and the defense allowed just 68 yards, leading Highlands to a blowout of host Grant County (3-2). The win stops a seven-game skid for the Bluebirds.
Posey completed passes to nine different receivers and spread his touchdowns among five. Trent Buchert caught two touchdowns for Highlands (2-7).
Madison Central 49, Clark Co. 6: Zach Hardin threw four touchdown passes, including a 39-yarder and a 32-yarder to Keenan Miller, to lead host Madison Central (7-2) past Clark County (1-8).
Madison Southern 28, Anderson Co. 21: Carter Smith ripped off fourth-quarter touchdown runs of 49 and 94 yards to lead visiting Madison Southern (7-2) past Anderson County (4-5), wrapping up the District 6 title for the Eagles. Smith finished with 188 yards. The Eagles will end the regular season at home next week against cross-town rival Madison Central.
Bourbon Co. 19, Harrison Co. 12: Trevor Lucky hit Kenton Edwards for a 61-yard touchdown to get Bourbon County (5-4) on the board and the Colonels held off host Harrison County (5-4).
