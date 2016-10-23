Henry Clay, Tates Creek favored to meet in 11th Region volleyball finals

If it goes according to the rankings, Henry Clay and Tates Creek will meet for a second straight season to decide the 11th Region’s volleyball champion at Madison Central this week.
Of course, there are two rounds and six matches to play before that hypothetical matchup between the No. 4 Blue Devils and No. 6 Commodores could occur. One of those games is a top-10 clash as Henry Clay opens the tournament against No. 9 Paul Laurence Dunbar, the only other ranked opponent in the field, in Monday night’s first contest. Tournament host Madison Central plays Woodford County in the second game.
Bryan Station, which came away with its best record in program history, will seek its first 11th Region tournament win since 2010 when it plays Western Hills on Tuesday. The Defenders swept the Wolverines at home on Sept. 29.
Tates Creek plays Madison Southern in Tuesday’s second game. If the Commodores and Defenders both advance, it would set up a rematch of both team’s season opener. Creek won that match 3-0 on Aug. 16.
A Henry Clay-Tates Creek finals would have significance beyond an 11th Region title berth for the Commodores; Tates Creek could end a streak of 20 consecutive match losses to the Blue Devils dating back to 2005.
