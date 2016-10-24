Henry Clay takes care of business, drops Dunbar in 11th Region first round

The fourth-ranked Henry Clay volleyball team has adopted a simple mantra this season: “Taking care of business.”
The Blue Devils did just that on Monday, dropping No. 9 Dunbar in straight sets (25-16, 25-17, 25-12) in the opening round of the 11th Region volleyball tournament at Madison Central.
After the Bulldogs drew within 15-8, Henry Clay head coach Dale Grupe sent in a sub package that included junior Kaitlyn Hord. The Penn State signee hammered home two of her nine kills during a 10-3 run to finish off the first set.
In the second set Dunbar fought back from an eight-point deficit to get within 20-16, but Henry Clay closed ranks on the front line and finished with a 5-1 run that ended with two straight kills by Jessica Sunnenberg and a block by Hord.
Grupe said Sunnenberg, who had a season-high 11 kills against the Bulldogs, will play a key role during the Blue Devils’ run at repeating as 11th Region champs and their quest to become the first public school to win a volleyball state title.
“That was huge to get Jessica involved,” he said. “That’s part of getting good senior leadership. It was good to get her uncorked because she can play a really valuable role down the stretch.”
Sunnenberg credited both her teammates and her favorite pregame ritual for spurring her offensive outburst.
“I have this thing before every game where I drink a bunch of Sprite and it just helps me get really pumped up,” she said. “The energy that I felt from my teammates too just helped me get up and get a bunch of kills. Emma (Yarber) just kept going to me and we had something working.”
Yarber, who’s signed with Western Michigan, had a game-high 35 assists. Starting libero Darby Music, a Western Kentucky signee, scrapped for 13 digs. Hallie Shelton led the Blue Devils with 14 kills.
Shelton said several factors make Henry Clay a legitimate threat to take home the state title trophy.
“We feel like we’re only getting better right now,” she said. “We have some special players on this team and we’re very diverse. We have a large bench so if anything is going wrong or we need to plug in a different lineup to change things up, we can do that.”
Dunbar head coach Jenny Morgan sahd she’s proud of the way the Bulldogs came together this year to become a top-ten team despite losing Leah Edmond, who’s busy starring for the University of Kentucky this season.
“I think these girls not only surprised themselves but surprised everybody in this city,” she said. “When you lose a player like Leah then you have to come back and rally, and the girls really stayed together and battled.”
Morgan expects more of the same from the Bulldogs next season.
“We’re losing a solid senior group … those will be big shoes to fill but we have a lot of great young players that got good experience this year and I really think our future is bright,” she said.
MADISON CENTRAL KNOCKS OFF WOODFORD
It wasn’t nearly as easy as their September sweep of the Yellowjackets, but Madison Central topped Woodford County 3-1 (25-11, 22-25, 25-11, 25-21) in Monday’s second game to set up a meeting with Henry Clay in Wednesday’s semifinals. The teams didn’t meet in the regular season.
Sophomore Maggie Walker led the Indians with 12 kills. Taylor Thacker had 35 assists and Reagan Coyle had 11 digs.
Josh Sullivan: 859-231-3225, @sullyjosh
Tuesday
11th Region semifinals at Madison Central
6 p.m.: Western Hills (16-19) vs. Bryan Station (29-8)
7:30 p.m.: Tates Creek (29-7) vs. Madison Southern (25-9)
